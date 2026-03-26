'I said, 'no, thank you': Trump's makes bizarre claim , says Iran offered him the job of Supreme Leader

US President Donald Trump on Thursday reiterated his claim that he is in discussions with Iran to end the war, despite Tehran’s denial of any ongoing negotiations.

While speaking at Republican fundraiser, he went on to claim that Iranian leadership had unofficially suggested he become the Islamic Republic's next Supreme Leader, a proposition he said he declined, India Today reported.

"We'd like to make you the next supreme leader. No, thank you. I don't want it." Trump said, adding, "There's never been a head of a country that wanted that job less than being the head of Iran."

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However, Iran has rejected Trump’s claims, firmly stating that no negotiations are currently underway to resolve the nearly month-long war.

The remarks come amid uncertainty within Iran’s leadership following the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei last month. His son, Mojtaba Khamenei, was elevated to the position of Supreme Leader but has not appeared publicly since the conflict began, with reports indicating he may have been injured in the attacks.

Trump described US actions against Iran as a “military decimation” and reiterated his claim of victory. He also stated that backchannel discussions were ongoing, asserting that Iran is keen on a ceasefire but is hesitating due to concerns over internal repercussions.

"And I tell you, we're winning so big, nobody's ever seen anything like we're doing in the Middle East with Iran. And they are negotiating, by the way, and they want to make a deal so badly. But they're afraid to say it because they figure they'll be killed by their own people. They're also afraid they'll be killed by us," Trump further said.

As the ongoing Middle East conflict continues to unsettle global energy markets and regional stability, Washington has reportedly conveyed a 15-point ceasefire proposal to Tehran through intermediaries, including Pakistan.

According to US media reports, the proposal includes dismantling Iran’s nuclear programme, ending support for proxy groups such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran has publicly rejected both the proposal and claims that talks are underway. Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency reported that it has instead presented a five-point counterproposal, signalling that any resolution to the conflict would be on its own terms.