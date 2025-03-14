US President Donald Trump, during a meeting at the White House on Thursday, expressed confidence that the United States would annex Greenland, stating that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte could play a key role in facilitating the acquisition.

During a meeting with Rutte, Trump told reporters that the US needs Greenland for "international security" and hinted at upcoming discussions on the issue.

"Well, I think it'll happen. And I'm just thinking, I didn't give it much thought before, but I'm sitting with a man that could be very instrumental. You know, Mark, we need that for international security, not just security, international. We have a lot of our favourite players, you know, cruising around the coast, and we have to be careful. And we'll be talking to you," Trump said, turning to Rutte. "It's a very appropriate, really a very appropriate question."

While acknowledging China's and Russia's increasing presence in the Arctic, Rutte distanced NATO from any discussions about Trump's efforts to acquire Greenland.

"When it comes to Greenland, yes or no joining the US, I would leave that outside, for me, this discussion because I don't want to drag NATO in that," Rutte said.

He added, "When it comes to the high north and the Arctic, you are totally right. The Chinese are now using these routes. We know that the Russians are rearming. We know we have a lack of icebreakers. So, the fact that seven outside Russia, there are seven Arctic countries working together on this under US leadership. It's very important to make sure that that region, that part of the world, stays safe, and we know things are changing there, and we have to be there."

On March 10, Trump threatened to take control of Greenland. In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, he stated that while the US supported Greenland's right to determine its own future, it could also choose to join the US if desired.

(With ANI Inputs)