PUTIN

‘I Told Him...’: What Putin Told PM Modi Inside His Aurus Limousine In China

The SCO summit took place in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1, 2025. More than 20 world leaders, including Putin, as well as representatives from ten international organisations, attend the summit.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 04, 2025, 12:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
‘I Told Him...’: What Putin Told PM Modi Inside His Aurus Limousine In ChinaPM Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo: ANI)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had updated Prime Minister Narendra Modi about his recent discussions with US President Donald Trump during a private conversation held inside his Russian-made Aurus limousine at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China.
 
Speaking to reporters at a press conference in China, Putin said he had openly shared details of the Alaska talks with Prime Minister Modi, according to Russian news agency TASS.

45 Minutes Conversation

According to Russian media reports, Putin waited nearly ten minutes for Prime Minister Modi before the two leaders boarded the limousine together. While the drive to the meeting venue lasted around 15 minutes, the leaders chose to remain inside the car for another 45 minutes to continue their one-on-one dialogue before joining their respective delegations at the hotel.

As per media reports, Putin's presidential limousine is equipped with advanced security measures to prevent eavesdropping, which is likely why the two leaders were discussing highly confidential bilateral matters during their ride.

Modi-Putin Meeting

Before their official engagements, Prime Minister Modi and President Putin shared a warm hug.  Prime Minister Modi posted two photos with the Russian leader: one showing them in conversation and another capturing the hug. He captioned the post: “Always a delight to meet President Putin!”

Additionally, on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin, Prime Minister Modi was spotted enjoying a friendly moment with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, as they chatted and posed together.

At the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, India appeared to gain strong support from China and Russia, leaving Pakistan in an awkward position. Several videos circulating online showed Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif alone or trying to interact with other leaders to avoid an uncomfortable situation.

SCO summit 

ALSO READ: India Blocks Azerbaijan SCO Bid: How Baku’s Loyalty to ‘Big Brother’ Pakistan During Operation Sindoor Hit Tourism and Diplomacy

