‘I Told Putin I Would Flatten Moscow’: Trump’s Leaked Tape Reveals Threats, Crackdown Plot, Billionaire Pressure

Washington: It was not an official speech. It was not even a rally. But in a room full of deep-pocketed donors, away from flashing cameras and campaign press, Donald Trump went full throttle. No script. No filter. Just Trump, selling the future with stories of fire, fury and the art of pressure.

A newly surfaced purported audio recording from a closed-door 2024 fundraiser, accessed by CNN, has exposed one of his most dramatic claims to date – that he warned Russian President Vladimir Putin of a brutal consequence if Ukraine was ever invaded.

“If you go into Ukraine, I am going to bomb the sh*t out of Moscow. I am telling you I have no choice,” Trump told the crowd, quoting what he allegedly said to Putin.

Then came the punchline – “He goes, like, ‘I don’t believe you.’ But he believed me 10%.”

That was only the beginning.

According to tapes obtained by reporters Josh Dawsey, Tyler Pager and Isaac Arnsdorf – detailed in their new book 2024 – Trump boasted of delivering a similar warning to Chinese President Xi Jinping over Taiwan. His words? Sharp. His tone? Deadly serious.

“He thought I was crazy. But we never had a problem,” Trump said.

The fundraiser, one of several in New York and Florida, was recorded quietly. The Trump campaign has offered no response.

In these rooms, Trump was raw. He was not just selling policy. He was selling power. He bragged about scaring billionaires into opening their wallets. One donor offered a million. Trump pushed for $25 million. “And he did it. It’s crazy,” Trump said.

On another night, Trump turned his fire to U.S. students protesting the Gaza war. His words chilled the room. “Any student that protests, I would throw them out of the country. Those people made a big mistake. Throw them out... that will stop it,” he said.

A donor pushed back. What if those students run the country someday? Trump did not blink. He turned it into a call to arms. “If you get me elected, we will set that movement back 25 to 30 years,” he replied.

He was not done.

He slammed “the welfare people”, blamed civil service unions and questioned Jewish loyalty to Republicans. “You have got to get them to start voting Republican,” he urged.

At every stop, he pressed for more money and got it. “You have to have the courage to ask. You have to get them into the mindset,” he said.

The message was clear. He believes he can fix everything – from Gaza to Moscow – with pressure, fear and a little bit of charm. And in rooms where the rich write the checks, Trump has no reason to hold back.