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'I usually read stories about myself': Trump on Usha Vance's podcast for children

US President Donald Trump reflected on several former American presidents with humour and personal anecdotes during an appearance on Second Lady Usha Vance's StoryTime with the Second Lady podcast, while also sharing an Independence Day message for children.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 04, 2026, 09:04 AM IST|Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 09:04 AM IST
'I usually read stories about myself': Trump on Usha Vance's podcast for children
Image Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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