‘I want to finish it up...,’ Trump says on Iran-US war amid Tuesday deadline

The United States President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) said he wants to ‘finish up’ the ongoing Iran war.

At the 2026 White House Easter Egg Roll gathering US President made fresh remarks on the West Asia war and the possibility of negotiations between Iran and the US.

“We could leave right now, and it would take them 15 years to rebuild what they have... But I want to finish it up,” said Trump.

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“Iran CANNOT have a nuclear weapon. They are lunatics — and you can't put nuclear weapons in the hands of a lunatic,” he further added.

On the Iranian regime, he also made some startling remarks saying, “They're animals and we have to stop them — and we can't let them have a nuclear weapon. Very simple.”

On his nearing deadline to Iran on opening the Strait of Hormuz and negotiation talks between Washington and Tehran, he added, "I gave them a chance and I hope they take the chance. If they don't, it's trouble."

.@POTUS: "We could leave right now and it would take them 15 years to rebuild what they have... But I want to finish it up. Iran CANNOT have a nuclear weapon. They are lunatics — and you can't put nuclear weapons in the hands of a lunatic." pic.twitter.com/fH1jNaMzHU — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 6, 2026

On March 21, Trump issued initial 48-hour ultimatum demanding Iran fully reopen Strait of Hormuz or face strikes on power plants, which was later extended on March 23, by 5 days citing "productive" talks, delaying strikes on energy infrastructure.

Later, Trump extended the deadline by 10 days till April 6th, amid preliminary peace discussions.

Yesterday, the US President reminded Tehran to make a deal by Tuesday before the deadline ends or “hell will reign upon them.”

Earlier today, Iran rejected US ceasefire proposal, communicating its stance through Pakistan, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency on Monday.

Tehran explicitly refuses a temporary truce, demanding a "permanent end to war."

Iran's 10-clause counter-framework exceeds immediate ceasefire terms, seeking a lasting halt to hostilities, not only domestically but also in Lebanon and Gaza, with guarantees against renewal. It also demands formal recognition of Tehran's control over the Strait of Hormuz, including rights to regulate traffic and impose tolls on transiting vessels.

