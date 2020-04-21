हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Icelandair aircraft draws big heart over Reykjavik city thanking medical staff fighting coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic

The aircraft was returning from Shanghai in China to Reykjavik.

Icelandair aircraft draws big heart over Reykjavik city thanking medical staff fighting coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic
Twitter/@flightradar24

A Boeing 767 of Icelandair has drawn a big heart over Iceland's capital city of Reykjavik during its arrival from China with medical supplies. The pilot of ICE1725 drew the heart shape over Iceland hospitals on midnight of April 20 to thank the medical staff fighting the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

The aircraft was returning from Shanghai in China to Reykjavik. Icelandair is the flag carrier airline of Iceland and is headquartered at Keflavik International Airport near the capital city Reykjavik.

Air traffic tracker FlightRadar24 took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter and tweeted a picture of a green heart over the city of Reykjavik. The tweet has garnered over 4.2K retweets and 17.3K likes.

As the world is battling the deadly pandemic, the medical fraternity and health workers around the globe are risking their lives to treat the patients on a war-footing.

The pandemic that has gripped the entire world has so far infected over 25 lakh people and killed 1.71 lakh people. So far more than 1,000 people have been infected in Iceland.

Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus outbreakCOVID-19 outbreakCoronavirus worldwide
Next
Story

WHO asserts coronavirus likely came from animals and not manufactured in lab, as per all available evidence: Report
Corona Meter
  • 18985Confirmed
  • 3260Discharged
  • 603Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M35S

Lessons to learn from Spanish Flu to tackle COVID-19