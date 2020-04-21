Icelandair aircraft draws big heart over Reykjavik city thanking medical staff fighting coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic

A Boeing 767 of Icelandair has drawn a big heart over Iceland's capital city of Reykjavik during its arrival from China with medical supplies. The pilot of ICE1725 drew the heart shape over Iceland hospitals on midnight of April 20 to thank the medical staff fighting the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

The aircraft was returning from Shanghai in China to Reykjavik. Icelandair is the flag carrier airline of Iceland and is headquartered at Keflavik International Airport near the capital city Reykjavik.

A Boeing 767 from Icelandair has drawn a big heart over Reykjavik in Iceland, on arrival from China with medical supplieshttps://t.co/KzbjFK1Iqe pic.twitter.com/97Dlp5eynE — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) April 19, 2020

Air traffic tracker FlightRadar24 took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter and tweeted a picture of a green heart over the city of Reykjavik. The tweet has garnered over 4.2K retweets and 17.3K likes.

As the world is battling the deadly pandemic, the medical fraternity and health workers around the globe are risking their lives to treat the patients on a war-footing.

The pandemic that has gripped the entire world has so far infected over 25 lakh people and killed 1.71 lakh people. So far more than 1,000 people have been infected in Iceland.