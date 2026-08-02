/Three dead and two wounded after shooting at restaurant in Idaho, US

Multiple people were killed and several others were injured after a shooting at a newly opened In-N-Out Burger in Twin Falls, Idaho, on Saturday afternoon. The incident triggered a large emergency response and caused panic among customers and workers. Authorities later confirmed that the suspected gunman was dead and that there was no ongoing threat to the public.
The shooting happened at around 2:29 p.m. at an In-N-Out Burger on Blue Lakes Boulevard North. The restaurant had opened only a week earlier and was busy with customers during the weekend.
The area around the restaurant includes retail stores, hotels and a movie theatre, making it one of the busiest commercial locations in Twin Falls.
Videos shared online showed customers and restaurant employees running across the parking lot as gunfire rang out near the drive-thru area. Witnesses reported seeing a man carrying an AR-style rifle.
According to local reports, an armed civilian in the drive-thru lane drew a handgun and returned fire during the incident.
Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks said officers responded quickly and brought the situation under control.
"We believe that the threat to the community is over," Hicks told reporters.
He described the scene as "a very chaotic scene" because of the large number of customers and witnesses present when the shooting began.
City officials reported at least three deaths and multiple injuries. Authorities have not released final casualty figures as family notifications continue.
Police said the suspected gunman was found dead at the scene. Officials have not yet disclosed how he died.
Authorities temporarily closed several nearby roads as emergency crews responded to the shooting.
The Perrine Memorial Bridge over the Snake River Canyon was also closed for a period to assist law enforcement operations and manage traffic around the area.
A joint investigation has been launched involving Twin Falls Police, Idaho State Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).
Investigators are working to identify the gunman and determine a possible motive behind the attack.
City Public Information Officer Josh Palmer urged the public to rely on official information while the investigation continues.
"I would caution people; we are seeing a lot of misinformation on social media, so just be cautious," Palmer said.
Several state leaders offered support to the community following the shooting.
Idaho Senator Mike Crapo thanked emergency responders and encouraged residents to follow updates from law enforcement agencies.
"I'm grateful for the swift response of Idaho's first responders," Crapo wrote on social media.
Authorities are continuing to gather evidence, review witness accounts and examine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Officials have asked members of the public to avoid spreading unverified information while investigators work to establish the facts.
The shooting has left the Twin Falls community searching for answers as police and federal agencies continue their investigation.
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