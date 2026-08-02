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Three dead and two wounded after shooting at restaurant in Idaho, US

Multiple people were killed in a shooting at a newly opened In-N-Out Burger in Twin Falls, Idaho. Police say the gunman is dead and an investigation is underway.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 07:44 AM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 07:49 AM IST
Three dead and two wounded after shooting at restaurant in Idaho, US
Image Credit: X/@SyeClops1. Visual of the alleged suspect.

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Three dead and two wounded after shooting at restaurant in Idaho, US
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