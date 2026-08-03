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Idaho shooting caught on camera: How an armed bystander confronted the gunman

The police have not identified the armed bystander or confirmed his role in stopping the attack. Investigators are still working to establish the shooter’s identity and motive behind the Idaho shooting.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 05:20 AM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 05:20 AM IST
Idaho shooting caught on camera: How an armed bystander confronted the gunman
Image Credit: (Photo: Screen Gab)

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