/Idaho shooting caught on camera: How an armed bystander confronted the gunman

Washington, DC: A video recorded from a passing car shows an unidentified man pulling out a handgun and firing at a rifle-wielding gunman during a deadly shooting outside an In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Idaho. The man's identity has not been released by the police, but footage circulating online shows him taking out his pistol, aiming at the suspected shooter and firing several rounds before crouching and moving forward.
The dramatic video has gone viral on social media, where many users have described the unidentified man as a "hero”. Authorities have not publicly identified him or commented on his actions.
The shooting took place on Saturday (August 1) afternoon in Twin Falls, southern Idaho, leaving at least three people dead and seven others injured.
The police have confirmed that the suspected shooter also died. However, city spokesperson Josh Palmer said officials could not immediately confirm whether the gunman was included in the three reported fatalities. The identities of those killed and injured have not so far been released as authorities continue informing their families.
Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks said investigators are working to establish both the identity of the shooter and the motive behind the attack.
The shooting took place near the drive-thru area of the restaurant, where several witnesses saw people running for safety.
Lane Koehn, 34, said he was stopped at a traffic light near the restaurant when he noticed a man carrying an AR-style rifle near the drive-thru. Moments later, he saw another man draw a handgun and fire at the shooter.
I guess this is why the Second Amendment exists.— ChaosLensX (@ChaosLensX) August 2, 2026
This video from the active shooter incident at the In-N-Out in Twin Falls, Idaho yesterday appears to show a civilian armed with a handgun engaging the gunman.
Witnesses reported seeing a man with an AR-style rifle come out of the… pic.twitter.com/7DATBlb98G
Another witness captured the exchange on video from inside a moving vehicle. The footage shows the armed bystander pointing his pistol towards the rifle-armed suspect and firing multiple shots before lowering his body and moving closer.
Koehn also recalled seeing a restaurant employee wearing a work uniform pulling an injured person across the parking lot in an effort to get them away from the gunfire. Soon afterwards, the police ordered people in the area to leave as officers secured the scene.
Investigators have not said whether the handgun fired by the unidentified man struck the shooter or whether it played any role in ending the attack.
As the investigation continued, social media users praised the unidentified armed bystander for confronting the gunman despite the danger.
One user described him as a "patriot" who put his own life at risk to protect others. Another called him a "good guy with a gun" who confronted a "bad guy with a gun" and forced the attacker to retreat.
Many users also began asking about his identity, with posts reading, "Who is this hero?"
The incident has also revived the debate on the Second Amendment to the US Constitution, which protects the right of Americans to keep and bear arms. Supporters of gun rights cited the bystander's actions as an example of an armed civilian responding during an active shooting.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.