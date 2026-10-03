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  • /Identified: The Omani co-pilot who attempted to down flydubai Tel Aviv flight and attacked Capt. Smit

Identified: The Omani co-pilot who attempted to down flydubai Tel Aviv flight and attacked Capt. Smit

Reportedly the Omani co-pilot had spent much of his time outside Oman, particularly in Syria, where he was allegedly influenced by extremist ideas before travelling to the UAE.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Oct 03, 2026, 06:44 AM IST|Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 06:44 AM IST
Identified: The Omani co-pilot who attempted to down flydubai Tel Aviv flight and attacked Capt. Smit
Image Credit: @flightradar24/X

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Identified: The Omani co-pilot who attempted to down flydubai Tel Aviv flight and attacked Capt. Smit
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