/Identified: The Omani co-pilot who attempted to down flydubai Tel Aviv flight and attacked Capt. Smit

The Omani co-pilot of flydubai flight FZ1073 bound for Tel Aviv from Dubai, who allegedly attempted to bring down the aircraft and attacked his co-pilot Captain Smit Machchhar has been identified as Hamam Alhamami.
A report by Al Arabiya English on Friday (local time), citing sources identefied the co-pilot and said the co-pilot had previously been barred from flying in Oman over concerns about his extremist views, which were reportedly influenced by an earlier stay in Syria.
Alhamami left Oman after authorities prevented him from flying because of concerns about his alleged extremist views, Al Arabiya reported.
Citing sources, the report said the co-pilot had spent much of his time outside Oman, particularly in Syria, where he was allegedly influenced by extremist ideas before travelling to the UAE.
CNN, meanwhile, reported that the co-pilot had been removed from a previous position at Oman's national airline last year following concerns about his extremist views.
A regional diplomatic source familiar with the matter told CNN that the suspect had been removed from training over concerns about his radical views but was later assigned another role at the airline.
Another source told CNN that the suspect was born in the UAE to an Omani father and a Syrian mother and had spent several years of his life in the country.
CNN also reported that the suspect was transferred from Saudi Arabia, where the aircraft had landed, to the UAE, where he faces a terrorism investigation.
An Israeli official told CNN that the suspect had worked for Flydubai for only eight months. A third source said he had previously worked for Royal Air Maroc.
The reports have raised questions about how an Omani citizen was allowed to serve as a pilot on a flight to Tel Aviv, given that Oman does not recognise Israel.
An Israeli official told CNN that several Israeli agencies, including Shin Bet, Mossad, the military and the Transportation Ministry, were investigating how the Omani co-pilot became part of the flight crew.
Earlier, i24 News reported, citing an Emirati source, that leaflets and publications from "Free Palestine" groups, along with other pro-Palestinian material, were found among the co-pilot's belongings.
According to i24 News, the pilot had repeatedly expressed support for Palestinians and hostility towards Israel. The report said investigators were examining these findings as part of a broader probe into his alleged Islamic radicalisation and possible terrorist motives.
Meanwhile, The Jerusalem Post, citing sources close to the investigation, reported that the Omani co-pilot did not hold a second nationality.
The report also questioned how a national of a country without diplomatic relations with Israel had been cleared to operate on the route.
The security incident took place on September 30 aboard a Flydubai flight FZ1073 operating from Dubai to Tel Aviv. The Omani co-pilot attacked Captain Smit Machchhar inside the cockpit in an apparent terror-driven attempt to bring down the aircraft.
The confrontation triggered a steep descent, with the aircraft losing approximately 16,000 feet in just two minutes before a hijacking distress signal was transmitted.
Despite suffering severe injuries, Captain Machchhar resisted the attacker and managed to open the cockpit door.
Flight crew members and passengers then entered the cockpit and restrained the co-pilot, allowing the crew to regain control of the aircraft.
The plane subsequently made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. All 180 people on board disembarked without injury.
Captain Machchhar is now being hailed as a hero for his actions during the incident. Despite his injuries, he managed to repel the co-pilot sufficiently to unlatch the cockpit entry.
Two off-duty aviators who were also on board helped take control of the aircraft and ensure its emergency landing in Tabuk.
(with ANI inputs)
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