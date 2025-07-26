The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have mandated comprehensive training in Arabic language and Islamic studies for all soldiers and officers within its intelligence wing. This significant policy shift, confirmed by the Jerusalem Post, is a direct response to the intelligence failures observed around the October 7, 2023, attacks.

The new curriculum is designed to substantially enhance the analytical strength of Israel's Military Intelligence Directorate, or AMAN. By next year, 100% of AMAN personnel will be trained in Islamic Studies, and 50% will be trained in the Arabic language.

The program has been commissioned by AMAN head Major General Shlomi Binder. The training program will also involve advanced training in particular dialects, including Houthi and Iraqi, to overcome past challenges intelligence personnel have experienced in decoding communications, reportedly exacerbated by use of the mild narcotic qat, common in Yemen and other Arab countries, which distorts speech clarity.

The urgent requirement for this upgrade was explained to Army Radio by a high-ranking AMAN officer: "Until now, we have not been good enough in matters of culture, language, and Islam. We need to be better in those areas. We will not make our intelligence officers and soldiers into Arab children who grew up in a village, but through language and culture studies, we can make them doubtful and observant."

According to this strategic revamp, Army Radio's military correspondent Doron Kadosh has reported that the IDF is setting up a new department solely for Arabic and Islamic studies within the intelligence apparatus. In addition, the IDF is set to reopen TELEM, an office once closed for budgetary reasons, which advances the study of Arabic and the Middle East in Israeli middle schools and high schools. Its reopening aims to undo the steep drop in personnel's skills for speaking Arabic.

This focussed effort highlights Israel's determination to improve its cultural and linguistic knowledge of the area as an important part of its national security strategy.