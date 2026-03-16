IDF begins 'limited and targeted ground operations' in southern Lebanon

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have officially announced the commencement of "limited and targeted ground operations" against key Hezbollah strongholds in southern Lebanon, marking a significant escalation in regional hostilities.

In a statement posted on the social media platform X, the IDF confirmed that the manoeuvre is "aimed at enhancing the forward defence area."

This initial phase is part of a "broader defensive effort to establish and strengthen a forward defensive posture," which specifically targets the "dismantling of terrorist infrastructure and the elimination of terrorists operating in the area."

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Further detailing the tactical deployment, a second post, originally shared in Hebrew by the IDF's official account (@idfonline), specified that "91st Division Forces" have begun "focused ground activity" to expand the designated defence zone.

The military explained that this expansion is vital "to remove threats and create an additional layer of security for the residents of the north."

To prepare the battlefield for these ground units, the IDF disclosed that it "struck numerous terror targets in the area using artillery and the Air Force" prior to the forces' entry.

These operations are being conducted "alongside the 146th Division," with a primary mission of "defending the Galilee settlements."

Accompanying the Hebrew post were several pieces of visual documentation, including night-vision footage and high-contrast images.

The visuals depict IDF soldiers, their faces blurred for operational security, moving through dense Lebanese terrain under a green thermal tint.

One image captures a soldier inside a structure using a headlamp to inspect coiled wiring or equipment, illustrating the "focused" nature of the mission to dismantle infrastructure.

The IDF maintained that these actions are a direct response to the "Hezbollah terror organisation, which decided to join the campaign and operate under the auspices of the Iranian terror regime."

The military stated that it "will not allow harm to the civilians of the State of Israel" as operations continue in southern Lebanon.