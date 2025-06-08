IDF Claims Elimination Of Palestinian Mujahideen Brigades Chief In Gaza

New Delhi: In a joint operation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Israel Security Agency (ISA) have eliminated As'ad Abu Sharaiya, a senior leader of the Mujahideen terrorist organization in Gaza, and another terrorist, Mahmoud Muhammad Hamid Kuhail.

According to the IDF, Abu Sharaiya was directly involved in the October 7, 2023, massacre, infiltrating Kibbutz Nir Oz, and was responsible for the abduction and murder of several Israeli citizens, including Shiri, Ariel, Kfir Bibas, and Nattapong Pinta. He also played a role in recruiting operatives for terror attacks against Israel and IDF troops.

The IDF and ISA stated that their operation aims to locate and eliminate all terrorists involved in the October 7 massacre and holding Israeli hostages captive in Gaza. The joint effort underscores Israel's commitment to pursuing those responsible for terrorist activities and ensuring the safety and security of its citizens.

