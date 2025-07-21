The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) on Monday claimed that it attacked and destroyed the military infrastructure of the Houthi regime in Yemen's port of Hodeidah.

Taking to X, the IDF said, "Among the infrastructure targetted: engineering tools used to restore the port's infrastructure, fuel tanks, and vessels used for military activities and to exert force against the State of Israel and ships in the maritime area near the port, as well as additional terror infrastructure used by the Houthi terror regime".

The Hodeidah port has been used by the Houthi regime for 'military' purposes, due to which it has had to face several attacks in the past. Along with carrying out terror operations against Israel as well as its allies, the port was also used to transfer weapons from the Iranian regime, the IDF stated.

The IDF claimed to have pinned down a number of attempts to rebuild the terror infrastructure at the port.

“The IDF identified ongoing activity and attempts to restore terror infrastructure in the port by the Houthi terror regime's forces, and therefore, the components used to advance this activity were attacked,” the statement mentioned.

According to the IDF, the Houthi terror regime has, time and again, exploited the maritime region to conduct terror activities as well as exerted pressure on commercial, passing ships in the global shipping space.

The targets that have been attacked, in and near the port, are allegedly very similar to the Houthi terror regime's military use of the civilian infrastructure, for the purpose of spreading terror.

The IDF has also stated that it will continue to strike out any threats against Israel, including the Houthi terror regime.

"The IDF will act with force against the repeated attacks by the Houthi terror regime against the citizens of the State of Israel and is determined to continue striking with force any threat to the State of Israel, in any area where it is required," it said.