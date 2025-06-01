IDF Eliminates Hamas Chief In May 13 Strike, Says 'He Is A Sinwar Too'

New Delhi: In a recent statement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that they have eliminated the Hamas chief, referring to him as "a Sinwar too." This announcement comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the Israeli military had killed Hamas Gaza chief Muhammad Sinwar in an air strike on May 13.

"We eliminated the Head of Hamas, again. He happens to be a Sinwar too," the IDF posted on X on Saturday.

As per several reports, In a joint announcement, the Israel Defense Forces and the Shin Bet security agency said the May 13 strike on the grounds of the European Hospital in Khan Younis killed Sinwar, along with Muhammad Shabana, commander of Hamas’s Rafah Brigade, and Mahdi Quara, commander of the South Khan Younis Battalion.

"The terrorists were eliminated while operating in an underground command and control center under the European Hospital in Khan Younis, deliberately endangering the civilian population in and around the hospital," the joint statement said, as cited by The Times of Israel.

Following Yahya Sinwar's death, Israel designated Muhammad Sinwar as one of the most wanted individuals in Gaza, offering a $300,000 bounty for information leading to his capture. Under Muhammad Sinwar's leadership, Hamas intensified its attacks and recruitment efforts, with him overseeing all major operations in Gaza.

Who was Muhammad Sinwar?

Muhammad Sinwar, younger brother of former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, was a senior military figure in Hamas and one of Israel's most wanted men. He resisted hostage deal negotiations and blocked ceasefire progress. After Muhammad Deif's death in July 2024, Sinwar took over Hamas's military operations. Following Yahya Sinwar's leadership appointment after Ismail Haniyeh's killing and later his own death in combat in October 2024, Muhammad Sinwar became the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip.