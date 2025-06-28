'IDF Never Targets Civilians...': Israel Responds To Remarks By UN Secy Gen Guterres

The Foreign Ministry of Israel issued a statement on Saturday in response to the remarks made by the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres on the humanitarian aid to Gaza, and reiterated its stance that the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), does not target civilians.

In its statement posted on X, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said, "Blaming Israel for the UN's failures and for Hamas's deeds is a deliberate tactic. The GHF has so far provided more than 46 million meals directly to Palestinian civilians, not to Hamas. Yet the UN is doing everything it can to oppose this effort. In doing so, the UN is aligning itself with Hamas, which is also trying to sabotage the GHF's humanitarian operations."

It further added, "The IDF never targets civilians, and anyone claiming otherwise is blatantly lying. It is Hamas that is deliberately targeting and murdering GHF (Gaza Humanitarian Fund) aid workers -- a crime the UN has never condemned -- and is also targeting civilians who are trying to collect aid from the GHF."

In its concluding remarks, the Foreign Ministry noted, "The UN must now decide: Does it prefer to preserve its monopoly and a system that benefits Hamas -- thereby prolonging the war -- or is it interested in delivering humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza?"

The remarks by Israel come after the UN Secretary-General had renewed his call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, noting that the humanitarian crisis has reached "horrific proportions".

Guterres in his speech had said, "People are being killed for simply trying to feed themselves and their families. The search for food must never be a death sentence."

On the amount of aid reaching Gaza, he mentioned, "A trickle of aid is not enough, what is needed now is a surge. The trickle must become an ocean. We need concrete action so that aid can reach all".

Offering remarks on reports alleging IDF soldiers shooting at people, Guterres said, "We don't need a report of that nature to acknowledge that there have been messy violations of international law and indeed when there is a violation of international law, there must be accountability".

Guterres, in his speech, had said, "To those in power, say, enable our operations as international humanitarian law demands. To those with influence, I say, use it. To all member states, I say, uphold the UN Charter, you recommitted to it just yesterday for the 80th anniversary. Let us bring in life-saving supplies, let us reach people where they are, and let us recognise that the solution to this problem is ultimately political. The only sustainable path to re-establishing hope is by paving the way to the two-state solution. Diplomacy and human dignity for all must prevail."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz delivered a joint statement on Friday, where they emphasised that the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) soldiers have clear instructions to avoid harm to innocents.

The statement issued by Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "The State of Israel absolutely rejects the contemptible blood libels that have been published in the Ha'aretz newspaper, according to which 'IDF Soldiers Ordered to Shoot Deliberately at Unarmed Gazans Waiting for Humanitarian Aid."

The conflict in Gaza started after Hamas launched an attack on Israel in 2023, in which some 1,200 people were killed and 251 were taken hostage. In response to the Hamas attack, Israel vowed to destroy the group.