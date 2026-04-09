IDF says Hezbollah chief’s nephew killed in Beirut strike amid rising tensions

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday said it had killed the nephew and personal secretary of Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem in an overnight strike in Beirut, as military operations in Lebanon continue despite fragile ceasefire efforts in the region.

In a statement posted on Telegram, the IDF identified the individual as Ali Yusuf Harshi, describing him as a close aide to Qassem who played a significant role in managing and securing the Hezbollah leader’s office.

“Yesterday (Wednesday), the IDF struck in the Beirut area and eliminated Ali Yusuf Harshi, the personal secretary and nephew of Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem. Harshi was a close associate and personal advisor to Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem and played a central role in managing and securing his office,” the statement said.

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The Israeli military also reported carrying out a series of strikes targeting Hezbollah infrastructure in and around Beirut. It said two strategic crossings used by operatives to move between the northern and southern sections of the Litani River were hit, disrupting the transfer of weapons, including rockets and launchers.

According to the IDF, around 10 additional sites in southern Lebanon were targeted, including weapons storage facilities, launch systems, and command centres linked to Hezbollah.

In a separate update, the military said its 162nd Division continues to conduct targeted ground operations in southern Lebanon. Troops from the 401st Brigade reportedly uncovered an underground shaft believed to have been used by militants. During the operation, a fighter emerging from the tunnel was killed in close combat, and a cache of weapons, including explosives, rockets, RPG launchers, and grenades, was seized.

The IDF further claimed that forces from its 215th Fire Brigade had killed more than 70 militants in various engagements, including a group allegedly preparing to launch mortar attacks. In another incident, two militants entering a Hezbollah-linked structure were targeted in an airstrike coordinated with ground troops.

Meanwhile, soldiers from the Nahal Brigade reportedly located large quantities of weapons and dismantled multiple Hezbollah positions, including anti-tank launch sites and observation posts.

These developments come at a time when a fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran remains uncertain. Tehran has indicated that the truce includes a halt to Israeli military activity in Lebanon. However, both Washington and Israel have maintained that the ceasefire does not extend to operations against Hezbollah, highlighting a key point of contention that risks further escalation.

(With ANI inputs)