IDF dismantles Khamenei's secret underground command bunker in Tehran | Video
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday claimed it had dismantled the Iranian regime’s secret underground military bunker in central Tehran. In a statement, the Israeli military said the high-precision strike targeted the Supreme Leader’s command centre, significantly degrading the regime’s strategic command-and-control capabilities.
WATCH: ~50 Israeli Air Force fighter jets dismantled Ali Khamenei’s underground military bunker beneath the Iranian regime’s leadership compound in Tehran. pic.twitter.com/Nw0tvvQMRX — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 6, 2026
(This is a developing story.)
