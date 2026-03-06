IDF dismantles Khamenei's secret underground command bunker in Tehran | Video

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday claimed it had dismantled the Iranian regime’s secret underground military bunker in central Tehran. In a statement, the Israeli military said the high-precision strike targeted the Supreme Leader’s command centre, significantly degrading the regime’s strategic command-and-control capabilities.

WATCH: ~50 Israeli Air Force fighter jets dismantled Ali Khamenei’s underground military bunker beneath the Iranian regime’s leadership compound in Tehran. pic.twitter.com/Nw0tvvQMRX — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 6, 2026

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

(This is a developing story.)