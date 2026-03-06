Advertisement
NewsWorldIDF dismantles Khamenei's secret underground command bunker in Tehran | Video
ALI KHAMENEI

IDF dismantles Khamenei's secret underground command bunker in Tehran | Video

The IDF dismantled the Iranian regime's secret underground military bunker in central Tehran. This high-precision strike targeted the Supreme Leader’s command center, significantly degrading the regime's strategic command and control capabilities.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Mar 06, 2026, 06:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
IDF dismantles Khamenei's secret underground command bunker in Tehran | VideoIDF dismantles Khamenei's underground bunker. (Photo: X/@MarioNawfal)

The  Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday claimed it had dismantled the Iranian regime’s secret underground military bunker in central Tehran. In a statement, the Israeli military said the high-precision strike targeted the Supreme Leader’s command centre, significantly degrading the regime’s strategic command-and-control capabilities.

 

(This is a developing story.)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

