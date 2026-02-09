'If America attacks, we'll target its military bases in the Gulf': Iranian FM warns US amid rising tensions

Amid escalating war threats with the United States, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi categorically ruled out any possibility of Tehran abandoning uranium enrichment during negotiations with Washington, and asserted that the military buildup in the region “does not intimidate us.”

Following US President Donald Trump’s warning to Iran and his claim that a “massive armada” was rapidly advancing toward the country “with great power, enthusiasm, and purpose,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Tehran was on high alert, with “fingers on the trigger,” ready to respond immediately and forcefully to any act of aggression.

According to Al Jazeera's report, Araghchi warned US that Tehran will target American bases in the Gulf if Washington attacks Iran. He said, "It would not be possible to attack American soil, but we will target their bases in the region."

Araghchi also said that Iran will not attack neighbouring countries, but it will target US bases stationed in them and there is a big difference between the two.

He also expressed skepticism toward the United States, questioning whether Washington is genuinely committed to a diplomatic resolution. He reaffirmed that Iran will not agree to any deal that undermines its freedom and dignity.

At the same time, he indicated that Tehran could consider confidence-building measures if sanctions are lifted, provided they are implemented with mutual respect.

Last year, Iran launched approximately 500 missiles toward Israel, though the attacks caused limited damage. Despite this, the US military continues to view Iran’s missile capabilities as a serious threat.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Iran is believed to possess around 2,000 medium-range ballistic missiles capable of striking targets across the region. In addition, it has short-range missiles that can reach US military bases in the Gulf.

Western nations and Israel have long accused Iran of seeking to develop nuclear weapons, but Tehran has consistently denied these allegations, maintaining that its nuclear programme is intended for peaceful purposes.

On February 6, Iran and the United States held talks in Oman regarding the nuclear issue. The US President Donald Trump described the discussions as “very good,” while Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian called them “a step forward” toward peace.

However, shortly after the talks, Trump announced new tariffs on countries trading with Iran and imposed additional sanctions on companies and vessels associated with Iranian oil exports.