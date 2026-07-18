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If Balochistan breaks away from Pakistan, who will control Gwadar? China's $65 billion CPEC at stake

The CPEC is valued at around $65 billion and stretches nearly 3,000 kilometres from Gwadar Port in Balochistan to China's Xinjiang region through highways, railways, pipelines and energy projects.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 18, 2026, 07:38 PM IST|Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 07:41 PM IST
If Balochistan breaks away from Pakistan, who will control Gwadar? China's $65 billion CPEC at stake
Image Credit: (Photo: ANI)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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