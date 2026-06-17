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'If they are attacked and he's the leader, we're going to help': Trump vows support to India and PM Modi

US President Donald Trump reaffirmed strong support for India, saying the US would come to New Delhi's aid if it were attacked, despite the absence of a formal defence treaty between the two countries.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 09:33 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 09:51 PM IST
'If they are attacked and he's the leader, we're going to help': Trump vows support to India and PM Modi
Image Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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