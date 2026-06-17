/'If they are attacked and he's the leader, we're going to help': Trump vows support to India and PM Modi

US President Donald Trump underscored the strength of the India-US defence partnership, stating that even though the countries do not have a formal defence agreement, Washington would be there for New Delhi.
Trump made the remarks when asked about the defence relationship between the United States and India following talks with PM Modi.
"I think it's a great relationship," Trump said. "I can tell you this, without having a contract. We don't have a contract. You have to write contracts. But if they were attacked, we would be there to help them."
The statement came as Trump repeatedly praised PM Modi and underscored the growing partnership between the two countries. Trump then personalised the remark while referring to the Indian Prime Minister.
"If anybody attacks that man, we're going to be there," he said. "Now, if there's a new leader, I'm not sure about it. If there's a new leader, I don't know about that. But if they're attacked and he's the leader, we're going to be there to help."
Trump's statement came during his meeting with PM Modi, their first face-to-face meeting since Operation Sindoor in May 2025.
Trump's remark attracted attention because the United States and India do not have a formal mutual defence treaty, although the two countries have steadily deepened military cooperation over the past two decades.
Earlier, Trump called India-US relations as exceptionally strong. "We had, in particular, some very good conversations with Prime Minister Modi, India," he said. "A lot of things are happening between the United States and India."
The US President also highlighted about expanding economic engagement between the two countries and expressed optimism about ongoing trade negotiations.
Asked about a possible trade agreement, Trump said: "We're very close." He also praised PM Modi as a negotiator.
"He's a very tough negotiator. He's one of the toughest, actually," Trump said.
PM Modi, meanwhile, said the two countries had accelerated cooperation since their previous meeting in Washington.
"We had an extremely productive meeting in Washington last year, and since then we have given new speed and new energy to our relations," the Prime Minister said, adding "We are working together on a number of areas."
Trump also sought to reassure India about the future of bilateral relations. "As long as I'm president, they have a great friend in the White House," he said.
"They love India. They have tremendous respect for this man." The US President later termed the overall relationship in unusually warm terms.
"India can do anything they want with us," Trump said. "We have the best relationship."
"We cannot be closer than we are. I don't think we can be any closer, both he and I and our nations."
US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, during which they discussed a range of issues, including the welfare of seafarers, defence cooperation, and ongoing trade negotiations. During the meeting, PM Modi raised concerns regarding the safety of Indian seafarers and expressed hope that safeguarding maritime personnel would remain a key consideration in any agreement reached with Iran.
With IANS inputs...
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