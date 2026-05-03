‘If they misbehave’: Trump thretens of strikes as US reviews Iran’s new proposal

US President Donald Trump has signalled that renewed military strikes against Iran remain a possibility while expressing deep scepticism over a new 14-point peace proposal submitted by Tehran. Speaking to reporters on Saturday aboard Air Force One in South Florida, Trump left the door open to further action.

“If they misbehave, if they do something bad… It’s a possibility that could happen, certainly,” he said when asked about restarting strikes.

He added that the US still wants to target remaining Iranian missile-production capabilities, stating, “I’d like to eliminate it, yeah. It’d be a start for them to build up again.”

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Trump reviews Iran’s new proposal

Earlier, in a Truth Social post, the US President indicated that he would soon review Iran’s freshly delivered plan but cast serious doubt on its acceptability.

“I can’t imagine that it would be acceptable in that they have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity and the World, over the last 47 years,” he wrote.

Shortly after the post, Trump told reporters that he had not yet read the full document.

“No, I haven’t. I’m looking at it up here,” he added. He further stated that he would provide an update later.

Trump pushed back against suggestions he preferred no deal at all, clarifying he said, “I said that if we left right now, it would take them 20 years to rebuild. But we’re not leaving right now. We’re going to do it so nobody has to go back in 2 years or 5 years.”

Donald Trump also noted that Iranian intermediaries had briefed him on the deal's concept and that the exact wording was forthcoming. He described progress on Iran talks as “doing very well” despite chaos in Tehran’s leadership. “They want to make a deal, they’re decimated. They’re having a hard time figuring out who their leader is,” he said.

Iran’s new 14-point framework

Iran submitted the new 14-point proposal via Pakistan, as the mediator, in response to an earlier US nine-point plan that reportedly included a two-month ceasefire timeline.

Tehran rejected any prolonged interim arrangement and instead asserted on a comprehensive, permanent “end to the war” within 30 days.

Key elements of Iran’s proposal, according to Tasnim News Agency, include:

Firm security guarantees that would prohibit any future military aggression against Iran

The withdrawal of United States forces from its "surrounding environment."

Lifting of existing naval restrictions and blockades,

The release of frozen Iranian assets held abroad

Compensation for damages Iran attributes to sanctions and military pressure.

Economically, the plan demands the full removal of all US and international sanctions imposed on Iran.

Regionally, the proposal extends beyond Iran-US tensions and calls for an end to what it describes as "war on all fronts", explicitly including conflict dynamics involving Lebanon.

The establishment of a new governing mechanism for the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit chokepoint, aimed at ensuring stability and uninterrupted maritime flow.

Iran now awaits an official response from Washington, the report further added.