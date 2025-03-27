'If They Work Together To...': Amid Tariff War, Trump Doubles Down On EU, Canada

Amid the United States Tariff war, President Donald Trump said on Thursday that larger tariffs could be placed on the European Union and Canada if both the nations work together to harm America.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said, "If the European Union works with Canada in order to do economic harm to the USA, large-scale tariffs, far larger than currently planned, will be placed on them both in order to protect the best friend that each of those two countries has ever had."

This comes a day after the United States President made a significant policy announcement from the Oval Office and declared a 25 percent tariff on all imported vehicles entering the country. He described the move as "very exciting" for domestic manufacturing. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen dubbed Trump’s decision as "bad for businesses, worse for consumers," as quoted by news agency Reuters.

Speaking on the US President’s latest tariff move, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called it a "direct attack" on Canadian workers and stated that retaliatory measures were being considered.

According to Reuters, the new levies on cars and light trucks are set to take effect on April 3, the day after Trump decided to announce reciprocal tariffs aimed at the countries responsible for the bulk of the US trade deficit. They come on top of duties already introduced on steel and aluminium, and on goods from Mexico, Canada and China.

The EU stated that it will delay its first set of counter-measures to mid-April, including a 50% tariff on US bourbon. In retaliation, the US President threatened to slap a 200% tariff on all wines and other alcoholic products from the EU if the bloc went ahead with this.

(With agency inputs)