If we can help, we certainly will be helping: US President Donald Trump on Kashmir issue between India, Pakistan

DAVOS: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday reiterated the offer to mediate in resolving the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan. Talking ahead of the beginning of the World Economic Forum 2020 at Davos in Switzerland, Trump stated that if the US can help India and Pakistan on the matter of Kashmir, it will certainly extend its help. He also asserted that the US has been watching and following "it very very closely".

President @realDonaldTrump just held a bilateral meeting on trade with the Prime Minister of Pakistan. #wef2020 pic.twitter.com/uTVEYEJoeQ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 21, 2020

Speaking to the media in presence of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Trump said, "We are talking about Kashmir in relation to what is going on with Pakistan and India. If we can help, we certainly will be helping. We've been watching that and following it very very closely." In a video posted by the White House on micro-blogging site Twitter, PM Khan could be seen nodding his head after Trump made the statement.

India has time and again dismissed any suggestion of mediation, saying all bilateral issues between India and Pakistan are governed by Shimla and Lahore agreements under which no third party mediation will be allowed.

Trump held a bilateral meeting on trade with Khan. The US President also said, "We're going to be talking about trade and many other things but trade is going to be of very paramount importance. We're doing more trade as it turns and we're working together on some borders."

On being asked if he will also visit Pakistan while touring India, news agency ANI quoted Trump as saying, "We’re visiting right now, so we won’t really have to. But I wanted to say hello for both a relationship standpoint, we’ve had a great relationship and from the standpoint of our two countries."

This isn't the first time that Trump has offered to mediate in the Kashmir matter as in 2019 he offered his mediation thrice. In 2019, Trump had said, ''Kashmir is a very complicated place. You have the Hindus and you have the Muslims, and I wouldn’t say they get along so great. And that’s what you have right now. And you have millions of people that want to be ruled by others, and maybe on both sides. And you have two countries that haven’t gotten along well for a long time. And, frankly, it’s a very explosive situation.''

The US President had also said, ''I spoke to Prime Minister Khan (Imran). I spoke with, yesterday, also, Prime Minister Modi. They’re both friends of mine. They’re great people. They’re great people. And they love their countries. And they’re in a very tough situation. Kashmir is a very tough situation. And, you know, we’re talking about — this has been going on for decades and decades. Shooting. I don’t mean shooting like shooting a rifle, I mean like the major shooting of Howitzers, of — you know, of heavy arms. And it’s been going on for a long period of time. I will do the best I can to mediate or do something we have a great relationship with both of them but they are not exactly friends at this moment."