NewsWorld'If we don’t have a deal…We’re loading up the ships’; Trump threatens Iran ahead of Islamabad talks
'If we don’t have a deal…We’re loading up the ships’; Trump threatens Iran ahead of Islamabad talks
As US-Iran talks in Islamabad loom, US President Donald Trump has issued fresh threats to Iran on Friday.
Trending Photos
As US-Iran talks in Islamabad loom, US President Donald Trump has issued fresh threats to Iran on Friday.
Shortly after US Vice President JD Vance boarder Airforce two for Islamabad, Trump, in a telephonic interview with The New York Times, said, “We have a reset going. We’re loading up the ships with the best ammunition, the best weapons ever made — even better than what we did previously and we blew them apart.”
This is a developing story.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement