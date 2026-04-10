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NewsWorld'If we don’t have a deal…We’re loading up the ships’; Trump threatens Iran ahead of Islamabad talks
US-IRAN CEASEFIRE

'If we don’t have a deal…We’re loading up the ships’; Trump threatens Iran ahead of Islamabad talks

As US-Iran talks in Islamabad loom, US President Donald Trump has issued fresh threats to Iran on Friday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 10, 2026, 09:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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'If we don’t have a deal…We’re loading up the ships’; Trump threatens Iran ahead of Islamabad talks(Image: X)

As US-Iran talks in Islamabad loom, US President Donald Trump has issued fresh threats to Iran on Friday.

Shortly after US Vice President JD Vance boarder Airforce two for Islamabad, Trump, in a telephonic interview with The New York Times, said, “We have a reset going. We’re loading up the ships with the best ammunition, the best weapons ever made — even better than what we did previously and we blew them apart.”


This is a developing story.

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