US President Donald Trump has issued a stark ultimatum over Greenland: America will take it, the easy way or the hard way. "If we don't do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland, and we're not going to have Russia or China as a neighbor," Trump declared.

Trump also dismissed Denmark's historical claim to Greenland, saying, "The fact that they had a boat land there 500 years ago doesn't mean they own the land."

Trump brushed aside concerns that US military action would trigger NATO's Article 5, which treats an attack on one member as an attack on all. "NATO's got to understand that. I'm all for NATO. I saved NATO. If it weren't for me, you wouldn't have NATO right now," he said.

TRUMP: "If we don't do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland, and we're not going to have Russia or China as a neighbor. Okay?"



"I would like to make a deal the easy way. But if we don't do it the easy way, we're going to do it the hard way."



A day earlier, Trump had sent shockwaves across the world by saying that his own morality, not international law, restrains him.

"Yeah, there is one thing. My own morality. My own mind. It's the only thing that can stop me. I don't need international law," he said in a New York Times interview, adding, "I'm not looking to hurt people."

Asked directly if his administration must comply with international law, Trump replied, "I do" - but then indicated he would decide when such rules apply. "It depends what your definition of international law is," he said.

Denmark Strong Warning To Trump's Greenland Plan

Denmark has responded to Trump's threat of acquiring Greenland one way or the other with unprecedented force. The Danish Defence Ministry announced that its soldiers would be required to shoot first and ask questions later if the US were to invade. The ministry later clarified that standing orders on military readiness during attacks or wartime remain in effect, but the message was unmistakable: Denmark will defend Greenland.

Earlier, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned that an invasion of Greenland would mark "the end of NATO" and collapse the postwar global order.

JD Vance Warning To Europe

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance urged European leaders to "take the president of the United States seriously," warning the US could act if allies fail to address rising interest from "hostile adversaries."

As tensions escalate, the US Air Force's E-4B Nightwatch - the "Doomsday Plane" - was spotted circling Washington, DC. This airborne military command centre, immune to nuclear blasts, was last seen in the capital in June 2025. While no emergency has been announced, its presence signals the United States is preparing for all possible scenarios - including major conflict.

Greenland remains strategically vital, hosting the Pituffik Space Base, key to missile warning and space surveillance across the North Atlantic.

