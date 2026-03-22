‘If you can’t protect Greenland, just ask us for help,’ Iran police chief to EU in tongue‑in‑cheek jibe | Watch

Iran’s Police Chief Brigadier General Ahmad Reza Radan, in a humorous jibe at US President Donald Trump’s Greenland annexation bid.

In a video posted by Iran’s Press TV, Reza Radan can be seen taking a jibe at the European Union. He said, “Trump first threatened the European Union, then begged. Today he asked if they don’t join, he will take Greenland.”

Iran’s police chief, Brigadier General Ahmad Reza Radan, to the EU: If you can’t manage to protect Greenland, file a request with us and we’ll come to your help!



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“I want to tell the European Union, if you can’t keep your Greenland... file a request, we’ll come and keep it,” added Brigadier General Ahmad Reza Radan.

Although the credibility of the video couldn’t be verified.

The jibe was at US President Donald Trump’s repeated Greenland annexation claims and recent statements pertaining to NATO allies.

Donald Trump has recently and repeatedly linked his drive to gain US control over Greenland with NATO, framing the Arctic territory as essential for both American national security and the alliance’s future effectiveness.

US President has strongly criticized NATO allies for their non-participation in the U.S operation against Iran and ‘help’ America in reopening the Hormuz Strait, saying that without the United States, NATO is just a “paper tiger.” He argued that European and other allied countries did not want to join the US‑led military effort to stop a nuclear‑armed Iran, but now they are complaining about high oil prices caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump claimed that it would be easy and relatively low‑risk for NATO allies to help reopen the Strait, which is the main reason for the spike in oil costs, yet they are refusing to act. He called them “cowards” and warned that the US will remember their lack of support, underlining that Washington did the hard work of the fight while others stayed on the sidelines.

In a Truth Social post on March 21, he said, “Without the U.S.A., NATO IS A PAPER TIGER! They didn’t want to join the fight to stop a Nuclear Powered Iran. Now that fight is Militarily WON, with very little danger for them, they complain about the high oil prices they are forced to pay, but don’t want to help open the Strait of Hormuz, a simple military maneuver that is the single reason for the high oil prices. So easy for them to do, with so little risk. COWARDS, and we will REMEMBER!”

Iran Police Chief’s remarks comes as visible strains in the NATO and US continue to surface amid the ongoinf West Asia War and global oil prices surge with the closure of the pivotal trade route, the Strait of Hormuz.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on viral social media posts. Zee Media does not independently verify the authenticity of the claims or quotes mentioned. The views expressed are those of the respective entities and do not reflect the editorial stand of Zee News.)





