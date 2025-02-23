‘If You Need Me To Resign...’: Zelenskyy’s Latest Offer To Bring Peace To Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that he is willing to step down if it guarantees peace in Ukraine. He also suggested he could trade his resignation for NATO membership.

At a press conference, Zelensky was asked if he would quit for the sake of peace. He responded, “If (it guarantees) peace for Ukraine, if you really need me to resign, I am ready. I can exchange it for NATO,” CNN quoted Ukrainian President as saying.

His latest remarks come amid rising tensions between him and former US President Donald Trump. Trump recently accused Ukraine of starting the conflict, a claim that is false.

Zelensky hit back, saying Trump was in a “disinformation space.” In response, Trump called Zelensky a “dictator,” further straining ties at a crucial time in the war.