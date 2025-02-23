Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2863202https://zeenews.india.com/world/if-you-need-me-to-resign-zelenskyy-s-latest-offer-to-bring-peace-to-ukraine-2863202.html
NewsWorld
RUSSIA-UKRAINE

‘If You Need Me To Resign...’: Zelenskyy’s Latest Offer To Bring Peace To Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that he is willing to step down if it guarantees peace in Ukraine.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 23, 2025, 09:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘If You Need Me To Resign...’: Zelenskyy’s Latest Offer To Bring Peace To Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that he is willing to step down if it guarantees peace in Ukraine. He also suggested he could trade his resignation for NATO membership. 

At a press conference, Zelensky was asked if he would quit for the sake of peace. He responded, “If (it guarantees) peace for Ukraine, if you really need me to resign, I am ready. I can exchange it for NATO,” CNN quoted Ukrainian President as saying. 

His latest remarks come amid rising tensions between him and former US President Donald Trump. Trump recently accused Ukraine of starting the conflict, a claim that is false. 

Zelensky hit back, saying Trump was in a “disinformation space.” In response, Trump called Zelensky a “dictator,” further straining ties at a crucial time in the war. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK