MUHAMMAD YUNUS

'If You Play With Fire...': Sheikh Hasina Warns Yunus Govt Ahead Of Possible Bangladesh Return

Sheikh Hasina criticized the interim government for erasing Bangladesh's freedom movement history and disrespecting Mukti Joddhas, warning Muhammad Yunus that his actions would backfire if he continued down this path.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 14, 2025, 01:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'If You Play With Fire...': Sheikh Hasina Warns Yunus Govt Ahead Of Possible Bangladesh Return Image: ANI

In a scathing attack on the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, Ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina condemned the systematic erasure of the country’s freedom movement history and the disrespect towards Mukti Joddhas (freedom fighters). 

"All signs of Bangladesh's freedom movement are being removed. Mukti Joddhas (freedom fighters) are being insulted. We had built Mukti Joddha Complexes in all districts to keep their memories alive, but those are being burnt down. Will Dr Yunus be able to justify this?" she said, ANI reported.

She questioned whether Yunus was over the destruction of Mukti Joddha Complexes and said, "If you play with fire, it will burn you too."

