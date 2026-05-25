‘Ignore Trump’s social media posts’: Why US negotiators urged Iran to overlook President's public comments

As the peace deal between the United States and Iran hangs in the balance, US President Donald Trump has continuously made headlines with his Truth Social posts and statements, from calling Iran an ‘evil nation’, ‘terrorist regime,’ to ‘stone age’ threats. The US President has made multiple remarks since the commencement of the US-Israel-Iran war.

Interestingly, US negotiators have privately informed Iranian counterparts to ignore Trump’s social media posts and they are merely for ‘purely domestic and media consumption,” and that “his position at the negotiation table is completely different.”

A report by Drop site, quoting Fars News agency, said that Trump’s social media posts do not reflect the more pragmatic stance he and his team are taking at the negotiating table.

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Iranian officials were reportedly told that the president’s position in private talks is “completely different” and that ongoing discussions focus on practical outcomes rather than the escalation seen in public.

Also Read: ‘Great deal or no deal at all’: Trump on Iran talks as he seeks Islamic countries to join Abraham Accords

Why did US negotiates asked Iran to ignore Trump's social media posts?

Since the outbreak of the US-Iran war, President Trump’s Truth Social posts have continued to draw intense controversy and dominate media headlines. The President has largely been regarded as a 'loudmouth,' and his statements have frequently escalated tensions, mixed blunt threats with personal insults, and sparked both strong domestic support and sharp international criticism.

US negotiators request to ignore Trump’s social media outbursts as a pragmatic step to de-escalate rhetoric and put the US-Iran talks back on track.

By asking Tehran to disregard the President’s unfiltered posts, American diplomats appear to be attempting to separate Trump’s public persona from official negotiations, creating space for a more constructive dialogue and a potential meaningful deal.

This two-track approach, tough public posturing paired with quieter diplomacy, is not uncommon in high-stakes international negotiations, where leaders often use domestic-facing communication to manage political pressure while keeping compromise options open.

For Iran, which has long viewed US rhetoric with deep suspicion, the reassurance from US intermediaries appears aimed at preventing public statements from derailing progress on core issues such as Iran’s nuclear program, regional proxies, and de-escalation steps.

Also Read: Analysis: US in damage-control mode to mend ties with India as Iran war exposes Trump’s Pakistan tilt

'Largely negotiated' deal

Whether this strategy ultimately succeeds in bridging the gap remains to be seen, as both Washington and Tehran continue to navigate a deal amid the fragile ceasefire.

Earlier US President Donald Trump, said that deal with Iran 'largely negotiated,' hinting at a possible deal with Iran.

Even US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio stated that an agreement can be announced as early as Monday.

Meanwhile Tehran said that the current proposal does not require immediate concessions on the nuclear issues and accused US of blocking the deal due to there 'frequent changes.'

US President Trump on the other hand held talks with regional leaders, including Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and high-level officials from Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan, Egypt, Pakistan, Turkey, and others and asked them to join the Abraham Accords.