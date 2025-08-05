Russia on Tuesday hit out at the United States, a day after President Donald Trump issued a trade and tariff threat to India. Earlier, Trump had warned India to face additional tariffs if New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil continues. Russia has now responded by saying that such threats against trade with Moscow are illegal. Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that it's unacceptable to force countries to stop trading with Russia and every country has a right to choose its trade partners.

Peskov said that such pressure will be interpreted as threats. According to reports, Peskov told reporters that Russia has taken cognisance of threats and attempts to force countries to cut trade with Russia.

The Kremlin spokesperson said that Russia believes sovereign countries should have the right to choose their own trading partners and to choose for themselves the forms of trade and economic cooperation that are in the interests of a particular country.

US President Donald Trump warned India on Monday to cut down its trade, including oil and defence items or face additional tariffs. Trump is of the opinion that India's oil purchase is fuelling the Russia-Ukraine war.

"India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits. They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine," Trump wrote in a social media post. "Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA,” he added.

After Trump threatened to impose hefty tariffs on New Delhi, India on Monday said that the targeting of the country by the US over Russian oil purchase is unjustified and unreasonable. A statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson said that like any major economy, “India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security”.

According to the government, India has been targetted by the United States and the European Union for importing oil from Russia after the commencement of the Ukraine conflict. “In fact, India began importing from Russia because traditional supplies were diverted to Europe after the outbreak of the conflict. The United States at that time actively encouraged such imports by India for strengthening global energy markets stability,” the Centre emphasised.

“India’s imports are meant to ensure predictable and affordable energy costs to the Indian consumer. They are a necessity compelled by the global market situation. However, it is revealing that the very nations criticizing India are themselves indulging in trade with Russia. Unlike our case, such trade is not even a vital national compulsion,” the government highlighted. (With agency inputs)