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'I'm no. 1 on Iran's kill list': Trump claims big threat to his life from Tehran; warns reporters

Donald Trump claimed he is Iran's top assassination target during a media interaction aboard Air Force One, while reiterating that the ceasefire with Tehran is effectively over

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 08:37 AM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 08:37 AM IST
'I'm no. 1 on Iran's kill list': Trump claims big threat to his life from Tehran; warns reporters
Image Credit: Screengrab/X/@ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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