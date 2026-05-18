IMF keeps lending billions to countries like Pakistan, but where does all that money come from?

New Delhi: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is once again approved a bailout package worth $1.32 billion for Pakistan. The amount stands somewhere at around Rs 11,322 crore. The decision was cleared during the IMF board meeting held on May 9. It raises a question about where the international lender gets so much money to keep lending billions to countries facing economic trouble.

The IMF is not a private bank or a company printing money on its own. It is an international financial institution created by member countries to help economies facing crises, currency shortages or payment problems. The money it lends mostly comes from the countries that are themselves members of the organisation.

The biggest source of IMF money

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The IMF’s main source of funds is called the “quota system”. Every country that joins it has to contribute money to the institution. This contribution works like a membership share. The size of a country’s economy decides how much money it has to contribute.

Bigger economies contribute more money and, in return, they also get more voting power inside the IMF. Countries such as the United States, China, Japan, Germany and India have larger quotas because of the size of their economies. Smaller countries contribute less and also have lower voting rights in decision-making.

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This quota money forms the backbone of the IMF’s lending system. When countries run into financial trouble and need emergency support, the IMF uses these funds to provide loans.

The IMF also earns through interest

The IMF does not simply hand out loans without earning anything in return. Whenever a country borrows money from the institution, it has to pay interest on that amount. These interest payments become a major source of income for the lender.

The organisation uses this income to cover administrative expenses and manage its financial operations. Different loan programmes have different interest rates and repayment rules depending on the financial condition of the borrowing country.

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Most IMF loans also come with strict economic conditions. Countries receiving financial support are usually asked to make policy changes, cut spending, improve tax collection or carry out economic reforms before more money is released.

What happens when IMF funds are not enough?

There are times when world economic crises become too large and the quota money is not enough. During such situations, the IMF turns to a backup arrangement known as the ‘New Arrangements to Borrow’ or NAB.

Under this system, financially strong countries and institutions provide extra resources to the IMF so that it can continue lending during emergencies. This mechanism acts like a financial safety net during periods of recession or widespread instability.

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Apart from the NAB, the IMF also uses another method called ‘Bilateral Borrowing Agreements’ or BBA. Under these agreements, it directly borrows money from member countries. This option is usually used when international demand for emergency loans rises and existing resources begin falling short.

These arrangements temporarily increase the IMF’s lending capacity and allow it to support countries facing serious financial pressure.

How the IMF works with countries

The IMF was established in 1944 after the Great Depression and World War II. Its main goal was to prevent future economic collapses and maintain stability in the world financial system. The institution started with 44 countries and today has 191 member nations.

The IMF regularly studies the economies of member countries and publishes assessments on growth, inflation, debt and financial risks. It also gives policy advice with an aim to help countries avoid economic crises in the future.

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When countries approach the IMF for help, the organisation does not use a single loan model for everyone. It offers different formats based on the nature of the crisis. These include Rapid Financing Arrangements, Extended Fund Facility programmes and Stand-By Arrangements.

Each loan programme has its own rules, repayment structure and reform conditions. A country must agree to those conditions before the loan process moves forward.

For countries running out of foreign exchange reserves or struggling to pay international bills, the IMF becomes the lender of last resort. That role is what keeps the institution at the centre of international economic rescue efforts even today.