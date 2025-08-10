Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2944104https://zeenews.india.com/world/impacts-of-tariff-on-us-woman-in-viral-video-shows-rise-in-pricing-in-store-watch-2944104.html
NewsWorld
US TARIFFS

Impact Of Tariffs On US: Woman's Viral Footage Highlights Soaring Prices | WATCH

An Instagram user shared a video and claimed that the prices of items in the US have been hiked after the tariff imposition.  The post has sparked a wave of mixed reactions in the comments section, ranging from strong support to sharp criticism.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Aug 10, 2025, 03:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Impact Of Tariffs On US: Woman's Viral Footage Highlights Soaring Prices | WATCH Photo Credit: @campcallout/Instagram

The United States administration, under the leadership of President Donald Trump, has been imposing trade tariffs on various nations. A user on Instagram shared a video from inside a shopping center and claimed that the prices of the items there have been hiked after the tariff imposition.   

The post captioned "Donald Trump’s tariffs are in full swing!" has sparked a wave of mixed reactions in the comments section, ranging from strong support to sharp criticism.

“But… wasn’t China supposed to pay those tariffs? (Sarcasm),” a comment read. 

“Was it worth it? Are we great yet?,” another one wrote. 

“Have patience till 2028,” a user commented. 

US-India Tariff Row

Earlier, US President Trump signed an executive order imposing an additional 25 percent tariff on imports from India, citing the country’s continued purchase of Russian oil.

In the order, Trump said the decision is aimed at boosting measures taken under earlier sanctions against Russia following its actions in Ukraine. It also stated that India is directly or indirectly importing oil from Russia, which Washington considers a threat to its national security and foreign policy.

After the announcement of additional tariffs, India reiterated that the latest tariff actions by the US are "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable". 

"We reiterate that these actions are unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable. India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests," an MEA spokesperson said in a statement.

"We have already made clear our position on these issues, including the fact that our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India," the MEA spokesperson said.

"It is therefore extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest," said the official statement.

As per IANS, the new tariffs will be applied to all eligible Indian goods entering the US from 21 days after the order’s signing, except for shipments already in transit before the deadline and cleared before September 17.

(with IANS inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK