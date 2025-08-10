The United States administration, under the leadership of President Donald Trump, has been imposing trade tariffs on various nations. A user on Instagram shared a video from inside a shopping center and claimed that the prices of the items there have been hiked after the tariff imposition.

The post captioned "Donald Trump’s tariffs are in full swing!" has sparked a wave of mixed reactions in the comments section, ranging from strong support to sharp criticism.

“But… wasn’t China supposed to pay those tariffs? (Sarcasm),” a comment read.

“Was it worth it? Are we great yet?,” another one wrote.

“Have patience till 2028,” a user commented.

US-India Tariff Row

Earlier, US President Trump signed an executive order imposing an additional 25 percent tariff on imports from India, citing the country’s continued purchase of Russian oil.

In the order, Trump said the decision is aimed at boosting measures taken under earlier sanctions against Russia following its actions in Ukraine. It also stated that India is directly or indirectly importing oil from Russia, which Washington considers a threat to its national security and foreign policy.

After the announcement of additional tariffs, India reiterated that the latest tariff actions by the US are "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable".

"We reiterate that these actions are unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable. India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests," an MEA spokesperson said in a statement.

"We have already made clear our position on these issues, including the fact that our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India," the MEA spokesperson said.

"It is therefore extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest," said the official statement.

As per IANS, the new tariffs will be applied to all eligible Indian goods entering the US from 21 days after the order’s signing, except for shipments already in transit before the deadline and cleared before September 17.

(with IANS inputs)