/'Impossible to overstate your personal contribution': Putin extends birthday greetings to PM Modi

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday, crediting him with strengthening the “special and privileged” strategic partnership between New Delhi and Moscow.
Putin also thanked Modi for the warm welcome and cordial hospitality extended to him and the Russian delegation during their visit to New Delhi for the recently concluded BRICS Summit.
“You are rightly enjoying deep respect from your compatriots and great authority on the global stage. It is impossible to overstate your personal contribution to strengthening the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia. I would like to express my gratitude for the warm and cordial welcome and hospitality extended to me and the Russian delegation during my visit to New Delhi last week," Putin said in his message to PM Modi.
Reflecting on the outcome of the recent bilateral talks, President Putin described the official meetings as detailed and substantive, while praising Prime Minister Modi’s approach to the diplomatic dialogue.
"The talks we held were undoubtedly substantive, frank, and productive. As always, it was a genuine pleasure to talk with you, and our discussions once again demonstrated your extraordinary political wisdom and foresight. We will, of course, continue our constructive cooperation on pressing bilateral and international issues for the benefit of our friendly nation," he added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin left New Delhi on Sunday after attending the two-day BRICS Summit under India’s chairship.
During the summit, President Putin participated in two BRICS sessions and visited the Bharat Innovates exhibition at Bharat Mandapam.
On the sidelines of the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Putin also held bilateral talks on strengthening trade ties, including the implementation of the Programme for Economic Cooperation 2030. The discussions also covered cooperation in infrastructure, energy, technology, defence and culture.
With ANI inputs...
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