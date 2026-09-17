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'Impossible to overstate your personal contribution': Putin extends birthday greetings to PM Modi

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday and praised his role in strengthening the India-Russia strategic partnership during a message following their recent BRICS Summit meeting.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 01:20 PM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 01:21 PM IST
'Impossible to overstate your personal contribution': Putin extends birthday greetings to PM Modi
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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'Impossible to overstate your personal contribution': Putin extends birthday greetings to PM Modi
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