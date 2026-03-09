'Improvised explosive device': NYPD says on preliminary analysis of device thrown outside Mayor Mamdani's residence

The preliminary analysis of the device, which was ignited and thrown at a protest outside the residence of New York City's Mayor Zohran Mamdani's was revealed to be an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), according to the analysis by the NYPD Bomb Squad.

The NYPD has identified the two men arrested in this regard and mentioned that it is working along with partners at the FBI through its Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Sharing the details in a post on X, Jessica Tisch, the New York City Police Commissioner, said on Sunday (local time) that while further analysis will be conducted, including on the second device, two people were arrested on the scene yesterday and are in custody in connection with the matter.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

She also said that the NYPD is working on the investigation with the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York and the FBI via its Joint Terrorism Task Force.

"The NYPD Bomb Squad has conducted a preliminary analysis of a device that was ignited and deployed at a protest yesterday and has determined that it is not a hoax device or a smoke bomb. It is, in fact, an improvised explosive device that could have caused serious injury or death. Further analysis will be conducted, including on a second device," the statement stated.

The post added, "The NYPD is working on this investigation with our partners at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York and the FBI through our Joint Terrorism Task Force. I want to again thank the brave members of the NYPD who ran towards the danger without hesitation and quickly apprehended the suspects."

In a post on X, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani called out the protest outside Gracie Mansion, which is the residence of the Mayor, to be rooted in bigotry and racism. He condemned the attempt to use an explosive device, calling it "criminal" and "reprehensible", and thanked the New York Police Department, further noting that the administration is closely monitoring the situation.

"Yesterday, white supremacist Jake Lang organised a protest outside Gracie Mansion rooted in bigotry and racism. Such hate has no place in New York City. It is an affront to our city's values and the unity that defines who we are. What followed was even more disturbing. Violence at a protest is never acceptable. The attempt to use an explosive device and hurt others is not only criminal, it is reprehensible and the antithesis of who we are. I want to thank the brave men and women of the NYPD who acted quickly to keep New Yorkers safe. Our officers ran toward danger without hesitation, demonstrating once again the courage and dedication it takes to protect this city every single day. My administration is closely monitoring the situation and I remain in close contact with our Police Commissioner", the NYC Mayor wrote on X.

Earlier, CNN had reported that the violence erupted as an anti-Islam demonstration, organised by right-wing influencer Jake Lang, clashed with a larger counter-protest during the holy month of Ramadan, leading to the ignition and deployment of two "suspicious" devices. It further mentioned that approximately 20 minutes later, an 18-year-old counter-protester "lit and threw an ignited device toward the protest area", which landed on a crosswalk.

Following the initial throw, the same suspect reportedly ran to a 19-year-old associate to retrieve a second device. He also lit this second object before dropping it on the street as officers moved in to secure the area. Both men were among the six taken into custody during the police sweep.