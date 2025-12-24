Imran Khan Bail Extended: Court Orders Appearance For Next Hearing In January

Imran Khan Bail Extended: A local court in Pakistan on Tuesday extended the interim bail of PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in multiple cases, including those linked to the May 9 violence. The court directed that the former prime minister must appear at the next hearing, either in person or via video link.

The order was issued by Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka. Advocate Shamsa Kayani represented both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi during the proceedings. However, the court could not hear arguments on the bail applications due to Imran Khan’s absence.