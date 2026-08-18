/Pakistan Supreme Court orders Imran Khan moved to private hospital after vision deterioration in prison

Pakistan’s highest court ordered the federal administration to transfer imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan to a private medical facility for specialized care.
The judicial direction comes after months of legal filings by his defense counsel and party leadership warning of severe complications, including significant vision impairment in his right eye developed while incarcerated.
More details are awaited...
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