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Pakistan Supreme Court orders Imran Khan moved to private hospital after vision deterioration in prison

Pakistan's Supreme Court ordered the immediate transfer of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail to a private hospital following escalating medical concerns regarding severe vision deterioration in his right eye.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 02:09 PM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 02:19 PM IST
Pakistan Supreme Court orders Imran Khan moved to private hospital after vision deterioration in prison
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Pakistan Supreme Court orders Imran Khan moved to private hospital after vision deterioration in prison
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