Imran Khan Killed By Pakistan Army In Adiala Jail? Social Media Abuzz As His Sister, PTI Workers Demand Release

Imran Khan Dead? Rumors of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s alleged assassination inside Rawalpindi’s high-security Adiala Jail sparked massive outrage and confusion across Pakistan on Tuesday night. The disturbing allegations emerged on social media, claiming that the Pakistan Army, led by Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, had allegedly ordered Khan’s killing inside the prison.

The claims originated from several unverified accounts, including one identifying itself as “Ministry of Foreign Affairs Baluchistan,” which asserted that Khan had been “killed in custody” and that his body had been removed from the facility. Some Afghan media platforms also amplified the rumor, citing unnamed “sources.” However, no credible or official confirmation has been issued by the Pakistan government, prison authorities, or the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party regarding the claims.

Reports are now surfacing from inside the prisons of PUnjabi Pakistan that Imran Khan, who was being held in custody, has been killed by Asim Munir and his ISI administration according to several news outlets. If this information is confirmed to be true, it marks the absolute end… pic.twitter.com/SbbVB5uJll — Ministry of Foreign Affairs Baluchistan (@BaluchistanMFA) November 26, 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Despite the lack of verification, panic quickly spread online, fueled by Khan’s prolonged incommunicado detention. Khan has been imprisoned since August 2023 after being convicted in multiple cases widely viewed by his supporters as politically motivated. PTI leaders have repeatedly expressed concerns about his safety and restricted access to legal counsel and family members.

Sisters Denied Entry, Claim Police Brutality

Amid the escalation of rumors, Khan’s sisters — Noreen Khan, Aleema Khan, and Uzma Khan — rushed to Adiala Jail late Tuesday seeking proof that Khan remained alive. They alleged that police outside the facility manhandled and assaulted them as well as several PTI supporters who had gathered peacefully to demand information. Videos of the confrontation circulating online show chaotic scenes as protesters chanted against the military establishment.

PTI workers staged a midnight demonstration, accusing the authorities of hiding Khan’s condition. “He has not been allowed to meet any family member for over three weeks,” the party said in a statement, calling the situation “deeply alarming.”

Political Leaders Also Blocked

Even senior political figures sympathetic to Khan have reportedly been denied visitation rights. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi — a vocal supporter of Khan — has allegedly made seven unsuccessful attempts to meet the former premier. PTI claims that prison decisions are being dictated by the military rather than civilian officials.

'Where Is Imran Khna?'

While rumors of assassination remain unsubstantiated, they highlight the escalating distrust between the public and Pakistan’s powerful security apparatus. The lack of transparency around Khan’s health, legal rights, and detention conditions has led to widespread speculation and fueled growing unrest among his supporters.

PTI has demanded proof of life and called for international human rights groups to intervene. As tensions rise nationwide, many Pakistanis are now left asking the same question dominating global social media: Where is Imran Khan — and why is Pakistan refusing to show him?