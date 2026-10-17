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Imran Khan facing secret exile deal like Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto, claims opposition leader

The allegation has come at a time when Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party is fighting to regain control of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a province in northwestern Pakistan along the Afghan border.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 17, 2026, 06:50 PM IST|Updated: Oct 17, 2026, 07:09 PM IST
Imran Khan facing secret exile deal like Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto, claims opposition leader
Image Credit: ANI/Reuters. Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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