Imran Khan Latest News: Where Is Former Pakistan PM And What Charges PTI Chief Is Facing?

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan remains behind bars as he battles several major criminal cases, including corruption and state-secrets allegations. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief has been incarcerated since August 2023, with multiple convictions handed down while several other charges are still being tried. While several unverified report claims Khan was assasinated in the jail, there is no official confirmation to authenticate the claim.

Al-Qadir Trust / Land Graft Case

In a major verdict earlier this year, a Pakistani court sentenced Khan to 14 years in prison in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case. His wife, Bushra Bibi, was also convicted in the same case. Authorities alleged the couple benefitted financially after a real-estate tycoon transferred land to their charitable trust under suspicious circumstances. The ruling was announced inside the Rawalpindi prison complex where Khan is detained.

State Secrets Case (Cipher Case)

Khan was previously sentenced to 10 years in prison in the high-profile state secrets case, which accused him of mishandling a classified diplomatic cable sent to Islamabad. The prosecution argued he used confidential documents for political purposes. Later, a court overturned the conviction, annulling the earlier judgement — but the case remains politically contentious and continues to resurface in legal and parliamentary discussions.

GHQ / May 9 Violence-Related Charges

Following violent protests that erupted on May 9, 2023 — including an attack on Pakistan’s Army General Headquarters (GHQ) — Khan was charged with abetting unrest and inciting followers to challenge the military establishment. The prosecution is reportedly close to concluding its arguments in the case, which could lead to additional legal consequences.

Other Legal Proceedings

Aside from these high-profile cases, Khan continues to face dozens of other charges linked to alleged corruption, abuse of power, and financial irregularities related to his term as prime minister. New cases have continued to emerge even during his incarceration, ensuring he remains entangled in a complex legal battle.

Political Impact and Defence

Khan and his party insist that all cases are politically motivated, designed to eliminate him from electoral politics. PTI argues that denying him regular legal access, restricting media coverage, and conducting prison-based trials point toward political engineering by powerful institutions.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s government and judiciary maintain that the country’s laws are being upheld and that no individual — including a former prime minister — is above accountability.

What Happens Next?

Legal experts say the Al-Qadir Trust conviction now presents the biggest obstacle to Khan’s political comeback, as it carries a long prison term and disqualification from public office. However, ongoing appeals, shifting judicial decisions, and rising public pressure mean his legal future remains far from settled.

For his supporters, Imran Khan remains a symbol of defiance. For his critics, he must face the consequences of actions taken while in power. For Pakistan, the stakes are far higher — as the cases continue to influence governance, stability, and civilian-military dynamics in the country.