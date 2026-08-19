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Imran Khan meets wife, sister for first time this year after Supreme Court order

Khan, founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has been in Adiala Jail since 2023 and is facing several cases. He is currently serving a 14-year sentence in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 04:05 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 04:05 PM IST
Imran Khan meets wife, sister for first time this year after Supreme Court order
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Imran Khan meets wife, sister for first time this year after Supreme Court order
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