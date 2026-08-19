/Imran Khan meets wife, sister for first time this year after Supreme Court order

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan met his wife, Bushra Bibi, and sister Noreen Niazi at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail this week, marking the first such meetings in nine months after the Supreme Court ordered weekly family meetings for the jailed leader. Khan, founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has been in Adiala Jail since 2023 and is facing several cases. He is currently serving a 14-year sentence in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.