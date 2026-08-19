/Imran Khan meets wife, sister for first time this year after Supreme Court order

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan met his wife, Bushra Bibi, and sister Noreen Niazi at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail this week, marking the first such meetings in nine months after the Supreme Court ordered weekly family meetings for the jailed leader. Khan, founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has been in Adiala Jail since 2023 and is facing several cases. He is currently serving a 14-year sentence in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.
According to a Dawn report, Noreen met Khan for 15 minutes, marking her first meeting with him this year. Jail sources said the meeting took place in the prison's conference room, where they discussed his health and other matters.
Noreen also informed Khan about the Supreme Court's earlier direction to move him to Shifa International Hospital for a medical check-up, the sources said.
No further details of the meeting were released. The Supreme Court had warned that the relief allowing family meetings could be withdrawn if the meetings were used for political purposes.
Khan's other sisters, Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, as well as his cousin Qasim Zaman, were not permitted to meet him. Political leaders from his party were also barred from attending.
Separately, Khan met his wife Bushra Bibi at the jail. According to Express Tribune, the meeting lasted around 30 to 35 minutes.
Bushra Bibi, who is also imprisoned at Adiala Jail, met her children, Musa and Mubashara Maneka, and sister-in-law Mehrunnisa. Their meeting lasted around 40 minutes.
Musa and Mubashara are Bushra Bibi's children from her first marriage, which ended in divorce before she married Khan.
The meetings came after the Supreme Court ordered the government to shift Khan to Shifa International Hospital within two days for medical treatment. The court directed that he remain there until September 16, when it is due to hear petitions seeking his treatment at a private hospital.
The court's order has allowed Khan's family to meet him weekly while also placing restrictions on the use of such meetings for political purposes.
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