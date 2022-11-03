Imran Khan names three suspects including Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif behind attack on his life

New Delhi: Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders said on Thursday that former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan believes the bullets fired at him were ordered by three people, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the country's Interior Minister, and a top ISI general, and that his remarks were based on information he had received. Protesters have gathered in front of the Core Commander House in Peshawar, hours after shots were fired near the container of ex-Pakistan PM. Imran Khan suffered leg injuries, and the shooter has been apprehended."A short while ago, Imran Khan told us to issue this statement on his behalf. He believes there are three people on whose behest this was done- Shehbaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah and Maj Gen Faisal. He said he was receiving information and is saying this on that basis," According to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Asad Umar and Mian Aslam Iqbal.

Pakistan's Interior Minister is Rana Sanaullah, and the Director General (C) ISI is Major General Faisal Naseer. Imran Khan's condition, according to PTI leaders, is stable and he is not in danger. PTI General Secretary Asad Umar stated in a video posted by the party that "the three people should be removed from their posts"."I talked to Imran Khan as there were reports we were receiving that Imran Khan is in danger. However, he said we should leave this to Allah. Imran Khan demanded that these three people should be removed from their posts. We are waiting for Imran Khan`s nod. If these people are not removed there will be countrywide protests," he said.

Also Read: Attacker of Imran Khan arrested on spot, BUT...: WATCH the footage just before the attack HERE

"Imran Khan was shot in the leg. His CT scan has been done. If anyone had the slightest doubt it should have been cleared today as Imran Khan was saying again and again that he, for the freedom of this nation, is ready to sacrifice his life," he added.

#WATCH | People protest in front of Core Commander House in Peshawar, hours after firing near the container of ex-Pak PM & PTI chairman #ImranKhan in Wazirabad. Imran Khan sustained injuries on his leg, the man who opened fire has been arrested.



(Video: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) pic.twitter.com/EaLBL34LD0 — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2022

Suspect caught by police in Pakistan

The suspect caught by police in Pakistan for opening fire during the PTI`s long march, has said he wanted to kill former Prime Minister Imran Khan because "he was misleading the public," media reports said.Imran Khan was injured in a firing incident near his container in Wazirabad in Pakistan`s Punjab province during his long march against the ruling coalition, reported ARY News.When the police asked why he committed the crime, the shooter said, "Imran Khan was misleading people and I could not tolerate it so I tried to kill him. I tried my best to kill him. I tried killing only Imran Khan and no one else."

"I thought of this as there was Azaan going on and on the other side, Imran Khan is taking out his container and making noise. My conscience did not approve of this. I decided this suddenly... I conspired against Imran Khan from the day he kicked off his long march from Lahore. I made up my mind that I will not leave him alive," the shooter said according to a video shared on social media.Responding to whether there was someone else in the conspiracy, the shooter said, "I have conspired this alone and no one else is involved in this.

Also Read: 'BLOODY GAME in Pakistan': Imran Khan SHOT in his LEG during firing at his RALLY

I came on a bike and I parked it at my uncle`s shop. He has a motorcycle showroom."The Punjab police have confirmed that seven people were injured and a person was killed during the firing incident.

(With ANI inputs)