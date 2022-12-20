Imran Khan Phone Sex Call Leak: 'It's paining, you made sore in my...' woman tells former Pakistan PM

Imran Khan Sex Phone Call Leak News: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is facing a new controverys - a recently leaked call recording of him having "sex chat" with a woman has left everyone shocked, not only in the Islamic country but the whole world. In the viral leaked clip, cricketer-turned-politician can be heard having a vulgar and lewd conversation with a woman.

According to the sources the recording was leaked by a local Pakistani journalist named Syed Ali Haider on YouTube channel, while it is also being said that the clip is from Pakistan Prime Minister's office. It is believed that the woman with whom Imran Khan is having initimate coversation in the first audio is a minister from his party PTI. This audio is being said to be an old one. While in the second recording, Imran Khan is asking a woman to come to him again, to which the woman says that she is unable to come.

'What have you done, I am in pain'

In the leaked audio, the woman can be heard taking Imran Khan's name, while she explains to him that she cannot come to meet him as her private parts are in pain. 'Imran Khan, what have you made of me. I am in pain, I cannot come, " she says after which Imran starts insisting. The woman agrees to meet the next day to which Imran replies that for that he will have to change his entire program.

In this audio, Imran also mentions that his children are coming to visit him. Imran says, "I will try to get their visit delayed. I will let you know tomorrow." The audio is believed to be recent considering Imran's sons Suleman and Qasim visited Pakistan few days ago. A Pakistani jounalist Naila Inayat took to her Twitter handle to share her opinion over the leaked adult coversation between Imran Khan and the anonymous woman. She wrote, "In the alleged sex call leak, Imran Khan has become Emraan Hashmi." Not only this, Pakistani newspapers has also claimed that Imran Khan was heard having vulgar conversations with a woman.

Video leaked by Journalist Syed Ali Haider

Defense analyst Retd Major Gaurav Arya wrote on his Twitter handle, "Someone from Pakistan sent me a video from a YouTube channel called Syed Ali Haider Official, run by a Pak journalist. The latest video supposedly contains an audio clip of @ImranKhanPTI with 2 women." After the latest video containing audio clips of Imran Khan with 2 women went viral, neitizens took to social media to express their thought over this. While some kept asking for the link, one user said Imran raised money for flood victims on "onlyfans."

