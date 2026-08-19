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Imran Khan’s medical report mentions ‘Anxiety +++’: Here’s how serious it is

The report also recommends daily walking and mental relaxation activities. Doctors have suggested more family interaction to help manage his symptoms.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 08:28 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 08:28 PM IST
Imran Khan’s medical report mentions ‘Anxiety +++’: Here’s how serious it is
Image Credit: (Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Photo: AI)

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Imran Khan’s medical report mentions ‘Anxiety +++’: Here’s how serious it is
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