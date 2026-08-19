/Imran Khan’s medical report mentions ‘Anxiety +++’: Here’s how serious it is

New Delhi: After a medical report submitted to it recorded severe anxiety and panic symptoms, Pakistan’s Supreme Court has ordered that former Prime Minister Imran Khan be shifted from Adiala Jail to Islamabad’s Shifa International Hospital.
The three-member bench, headed by Justice Shahid Waheed, was hearing petitions filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Salman Akram Raja and Uzma Khan. The next hearing has been fixed for September 16.
The report submitted by the superintendent of Adiala Jail says Khan’s latest examination was conducted on August 10 by a board that included specialists in ophthalmology, cardiology and medicine.
The report records his anxiety level as “Anxiety +++”. This is considered a sign of severe anxiety and panic. It also says he complained of heaviness in his head and a rapid heartbeat.
At the same time, the medical examination did not find chest pain, breathing difficulty or other signs of an acute cardiac problem. His blood pressure was recorded at 140/80, while his pulse was 54 beats per minute. The ECG was reported as normal, with no abnormality found in the chest, heart valves or chambers.
The medical board recommended medication to control his blood pressure and anxiety. It also advised one hour of walking each day and mental relaxation activities.
A psychologist quoted in the report said severe anxiety can be associated with prolonged stress and limited social interaction. He said, “This condition shows that the person is suffering from anxiety and stress because of the environment around him.”
“Prolonged isolation and a lack of social interaction can further increase this anxiety. The patient may also become frustrated and depressed,” he said.
He added that talking to the person and making the surrounding environment more supportive could help. Walking, exercise and social interaction can also reduce symptoms of anxiety and panic.
The court’s order follows months of petitions seeking better medical care and greater access to Khan’s family and personal doctors. The latest ruling directs that he be moved to Shifa International Hospital and stay there until the next hearing, under the supervision of the medical board.
The former prime minister has been imprisoned at the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi since 2023 and faces multiple legal cases. He denies the charges and has described the proceedings as politically motivated.
The medical report also recommends greater access to newspapers, magazines, television and books. It says longer meetings with his family could help control his anxiety and blood pressure.
According to the report, Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have had 84 meetings in jail. His lawyers have also met him on several occasions.
The report includes summaries of medical examinations conducted by 39 specialists between November 2023 and August 10, 2026. Jail authorities said he receives medical checks three times a day and that his diet is monitored by medical officers.
His eyesight has also been under medical supervision. The report says one of his eyes has returned to near-normal condition.
The health issue has also become a political flashpoint. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi recently announced protests if the PTI chief continued to be denied access to his family and personal doctors.
Addressing a press conference, he said, “We are not making any unconstitutional or illegal demand. We only want Imran Khan to receive treatment at a better hospital in the presence of his personal doctors and family. If a meeting is arranged, we guarantee that no one will come out and talk about politics.”
The Pakistani government has since challenged the Supreme Court’s decision to move Khan to a private hospital, arguing that such an order could create unequal treatment among prisoners.
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