Imran Khan Says His Arrest Is Part Of 'London Plan', Blasts Shehbaz, Nawaz Sharif

New Delhi: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday (March 15, 2023) slammed the Shehbaz Sharif-led government for planning his arrest and said this is all part of a "London plan" to finish all cases against the country's ex-premier Nawaz Sharif. In a video message for his nation, Khan said that an agreement has been signed in London to put him in jail and to make his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) fall.

"This is part of the London plan and an agreement has been signed there to put Imran in jail, make the PTI fall and finish all cases against Nawaz Sharif," he said in a 2:50-minute-long video.

The cricketer-turned-politician also slammed Police for 'attacking' his supporters and using tear gas and a water cannon.

"Nawaz Sharif has been given assurance that I and my party will be attacked and pulled down," Imran Khan said.

My message for my nation.https://t.co/Evu9soBX69 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 14, 2023

Imran Khan's PTI workers clash with police to foil his arrest

His supporters on Tuesday clashed with the police outside his Lahore residence to foil his arrest on corruption charges, wounding several policemen and workers of his party and sparking protests in several cities across the country.

Despite an over eight-hour-long police operation outside the Zaman Park residence of Imran Khan, the police could not arrest him in the Toshakhana case due to strong resistance from PTI workers.

Police fired tear gas and used water cannons to disperse Khan's supporters, who reportedly hurled stones at policemen, resulting in injuries.

Earlier on Tuesday, in a video message, the 70-year-old had asked his supporters to "come out" to fight for real freedom and continue the struggle even if he is killed or arrested.

"They (the government) think that after my arrest, the nation will fall asleep. You have to prove them wrong," he said.

"God has given me everything, and I am fighting this battle for you. I have been fighting this battle all my life, and I will continue to do so," he added.

"If something happens to me and I am sent to jail or if I am killed, you have to prove that you will struggle without Imran Khan and not accept the slavery of these thieves and of the one person who has been making decisions for the country," Khan said.

My message to the nation to stand resolute and fight for Haqeeqi Azadi & rule of law. pic.twitter.com/bgVuOjsmHG — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 14, 2023

Soon after his speech, protests broke out in Islamabad, Peshawar, Karachi, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Vehari, Peshawar, Quetta, and Mianwali.

Khan has been in the crosshairs for buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch he had received as the premier at a discounted price from the state depository called Toshakhana and selling them for profit.

On Monday, the Lahore police booked Khan in a case related to the killing of the PTI worker - Ali Bilal alias Zille Shah - in a road accident.

This is the 81st FIR against Khan since the PML-N-led federal coalition came into power 11 months ago after toppling his government through a no-confidence motion.

Khan was ousted from power in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

Since his ouster, Khan has been clamouring for immediate elections to oust what he termed an "imported government" led by prime minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Sharif has maintained that elections will be held later this year once the parliament completes its five-year tenure.