Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2998558https://zeenews.india.com/world/imran-khan-to-move-high-court-urges-street-protests-after-toshakhana-ii-verdict-2998558.html
NewsWorldImran Khan To Move High Court, Urges Street Protests After Toshakhana-II Verdict
IMRAN KHAN TOSHAKHANA II CASE

Imran Khan To Move High Court, Urges Street Protests After Toshakhana-II Verdict

Jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has called for nationwide protests and said he will challenge the Toshakhana-II verdict in the Islamabad High Court after being sentenced to 17 years in prison along with his wife, Bushra Bibi. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 21, 2025, 04:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Imran Khan To Move High Court, Urges Street Protests After Toshakhana-II VerdictPhoto Credit: IANS

Jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has called for nationwide protests and said he will challenge the verdict in the Toshakhana-II case before the Islamabad High Court, local media reported on Sunday. Khan’s remarks came a day after a Pakistani court sentenced him and his wife, Bushra Bibi, to 17 years in prison in the corruption case linked to gifts received during his time in office. As the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) remains incarcerated, he does not have direct access to his social media accounts.

According to Dawn, Khan conveyed his message through his lawyer, who shared details of their conversation on X. “I have sent a message to (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister) Sohail Afridi to prepare for the street movement. The entire nation will have to rise for its rights,” Khan said.

He said the verdict had not come as a surprise and instructed his legal team to move the high court against the ruling. “Like the baseless decisions and sentences of the last three years, the Toshakhana-II decision is also nothing new to me. This decision was given in haste by the judge without any evidence and without fulfilling the legal requirements,” he claimed.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Khan further alleged that his lawyers were “not even heard” during the proceedings and said it was inevitable for the Insaf Lawyers Forum and the wider legal community to “come to the front foot” to uphold the supremacy of law and restore the Constitution.

In a statement, the PTI described the sentence as “blatantly unconstitutional, illegal, malicious and the worst form of political revenge”, calling it a “textbook case of victimisation”.

The Toshakhana-II case relates to the purchase of an expensive jewellery set gifted to Khan by the Saudi Crown Prince during an official visit in May 2021, which prosecutors allege was acquired at a nominal price.

The verdict was delivered by Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand of the Federal Investigation Agency’s special court during proceedings held inside Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail, where Khan is currently lodged.

Under the ruling, Khan was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code and a further seven years under the Prevention of Corruption Act, bringing the total sentence to 17 years. Bushra Bibi received an identical sentence under the same provisions.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 16.4 million on both Khan and his wife, with additional imprisonment stipulated in the event of non-payment.

“This court, while passing sentences, has considered the old age of Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi, as well as the fact that Bushra Imran Khan is a female,” the order stated, according to Dawn. “It is in consideration of both said factors that a lenient view has been taken in awarding lesser punishment.”

(With IANS inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Delhi AQI near 400
Delhi Minister Sirsa Warns Of Strict Action For Violating GRAP-4 Curbs
Balochistan Highest Civilian Honour
A Turban With Loud And Clear Message: Why Balochistan Is Honouring PM Modi
PM Modi
'Like Brahmaputra, Stream Of Development Flowing Uninterruptedly..': PM Modi
walking meditation
One Step At A Time: Turning Every Walk Into Meditation
BJP
PM ‘Bulldozed’ SHANTI Bill To Restore Peace With His ‘Once Good Friend’: Cong
CM Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan
CM Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan Brings New Hope For Unemployed Youth In UP
Bangladesh lynching incident
'Son Tied To Tree And Set On Fire': Father Of Hindu Man Lynched In B'desh
Jaish-e-Mohammad
Security Agencies Flag Jaish-E-Mohammad Plan For Women-Heavy OWG Network
Technology
Instagram Hashtag Feature: Meta-Owned Platform Limits Number Of Hashtags
Karnataka leadership tussle
'High Command Will Call CM And Me At Right Time', Says K'taka Dy CM Shivakumar