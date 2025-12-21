Imran Khan To Move High Court, Urges Street Protests After Toshakhana-II Verdict

Jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has called for nationwide protests and said he will challenge the verdict in the Toshakhana-II case before the Islamabad High Court, local media reported on Sunday. Khan’s remarks came a day after a Pakistani court sentenced him and his wife, Bushra Bibi, to 17 years in prison in the corruption case linked to gifts received during his time in office. As the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) remains incarcerated, he does not have direct access to his social media accounts.

According to Dawn, Khan conveyed his message through his lawyer, who shared details of their conversation on X. “I have sent a message to (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister) Sohail Afridi to prepare for the street movement. The entire nation will have to rise for its rights,” Khan said.

He said the verdict had not come as a surprise and instructed his legal team to move the high court against the ruling. “Like the baseless decisions and sentences of the last three years, the Toshakhana-II decision is also nothing new to me. This decision was given in haste by the judge without any evidence and without fulfilling the legal requirements,” he claimed.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Khan further alleged that his lawyers were “not even heard” during the proceedings and said it was inevitable for the Insaf Lawyers Forum and the wider legal community to “come to the front foot” to uphold the supremacy of law and restore the Constitution.

In a statement, the PTI described the sentence as “blatantly unconstitutional, illegal, malicious and the worst form of political revenge”, calling it a “textbook case of victimisation”.

The Toshakhana-II case relates to the purchase of an expensive jewellery set gifted to Khan by the Saudi Crown Prince during an official visit in May 2021, which prosecutors allege was acquired at a nominal price.

The verdict was delivered by Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand of the Federal Investigation Agency’s special court during proceedings held inside Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail, where Khan is currently lodged.

Under the ruling, Khan was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code and a further seven years under the Prevention of Corruption Act, bringing the total sentence to 17 years. Bushra Bibi received an identical sentence under the same provisions.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 16.4 million on both Khan and his wife, with additional imprisonment stipulated in the event of non-payment.

“This court, while passing sentences, has considered the old age of Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi, as well as the fact that Bushra Imran Khan is a female,” the order stated, according to Dawn. “It is in consideration of both said factors that a lenient view has been taken in awarding lesser punishment.”

(With IANS inputs)