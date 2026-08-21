/Imran Khan shifted back to Adiala Jail after brief hospital visit in Islamabad

Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, has been shifted back to Adiala Jail from Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad. The 73-year-old leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party was moved to this hospital in the capital city according to an apex court decision, owing to his medical situation worsening in jail, especially regarding his eyesight problem.
The court decided to conduct a thorough health check as a result of continuous medical petitioning by Khan's lawyers.
It also instructed the jail administration to allow Khan regular family visits each week due to the strict isolation of months-long duration that was put on the former leader in Adiala Jail.
For the first time in nearly nine months, the former Prime Minister met with his wife, Bushra Bibi, and sister, Noreen Niazi, at Adiala Jail.
According to sources in jail, his meeting with his sister took about 15 minutes, while with Bushra Bibi it took about 30 to 35 minutes.
Khan has remained incarcerated since 2023, following his 2022 removal from office via a parliamentary no-confidence vote.
He faces multiple legal challenges, including a 14-year sentence handed down in 2025 in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust land case, along with prior convictions related to state secret disclosures.
Election exclusion: Khan and top PTI leaders were barred from contesting the 2024 general elections.
Enduring base: Despite restricted public visibility, Khan retains strong backing among youth demographics and party loyalists across Pakistan.
PTI spokesperson Zulfikar Bukhari dismissed claims that Khan's potential release would spark civil unrest, describing the former prime minister as focused on national stability rather than retribution.
Why Imran Khan was shifted to Shifa International Hospital?
Imran Khan was ordered to be transferred to Shifa International Hospital by the Supreme Court of Pakistan because the medical reports revealed his fluctuating blood pressure and heart palpitations.
Since how long Imran Khan is in custody?
Imran Khan has been in custody since 2023 as he was convicted in the Toshakhana case and sentenced to 14 years in prison at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail.
What security measures were taken during Imran Khan's hospital transfer?
Over 800 law enforcement personnel, including capital police and paramilitary Rangers, secured the transit route and the medical facility in Islamabad.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.