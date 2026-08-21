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Imran Khan shifted back to Adiala Jail after brief hospital visit in Islamabad

Incarcerated former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was abruptly transferred back to Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail after spending only a few hours at Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad. 

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 09:15 AM IST|Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 10:04 AM IST
Imran Khan shifted back to Adiala Jail after brief hospital visit in Islamabad
Image Credit: Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan has been transferred from Adiala Jail.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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