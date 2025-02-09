Several leaders of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s party were arrested on Saturday as it held rallies to mark February 8 as ‘Black Day’ over the alleged rigging of the general elections last year.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held its main rally in Swabi, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where the party is in power. It also asked its workers and supporters to protest across the country.

Earlier, the party had planned a rally at Lahore but it was denied permission by the Punjab provincial authorities. Punjab government had imposed restrictions on gatherings under section 144. However, despite that, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) held a rally in Lahore to mark the completion of one year of the government.

Addressing the Swabi rally, PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Khan said that Pakistani politics was incomplete without Imran Khan and urged the establishment to dismiss the “fabricated cases” filed against the former prime minister by the “mandate thieves”.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, in a message to the army chief, said there is terrorism in the province and to win the war against terrorism, unity was essential.

Gandapur said the ‘Black Day’ was being marked to protest the “historic theft of the people’s mandate” and said it will be observed every year.

Addressing the government’s alleged involvement in last year’s November 26 and May 9, 2023 events, Gandapur claimed the ruling party was afraid to form a judicial commission to investigate these matters.

The chief minister said that when PTI calls for revolution, their opponents will not be able to bear it and accused the Shehbaz Sharif-led federal government of inciting the public.

According to local independent circles, the rally saw a low turnout. Convoys of PTI workers travelled from Nowshera, Kohat, and Jamrud to join the rally.

Earlier, the party had planned a rally at the historic Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore. The plan was, however, shelved because of the denial of permission from Punjab province authorities.

The Punjab provincial government, led by Maryam Nawaz, imposed Section 144 across the province, banning all political assemblies, gatherings, sit-ins, rallies, demonstrations, protests and other such activities on February 8.

A heavy contingent of police was deployed in and around the venue to stop the PTI workers from reaching the venue. The police arrested those who held protests in groups.

PTI’s incarcerated vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s daughter Mehr Bano Qureshi was among dozens of party workers arrested in Multan city of Punjab province on Saturday.

She along with other PTI workers held a demonstration against the “puppet government” installed through a stolen mandate.

Others who were arrested included Zahid Bahar Hashmi and Dalir Meher at Pull Chatta for violating Section 144.

However, the PML-N flouted Section 144 in Lahore and held a rally to celebrate the successful completion of one year of its government.

Police personnel were deployed at the PML-N’s public gathering to provide security to the participants. Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar addressed the gathering.

Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar said, “Human rights violations have witnessed next level in Pakistan” and added that the “TikToker government” should refrain from issuing unconstitutional orders.

Meanwhile, in Muzaffarabad, several PTI workers were detained for attempting to protest at Azadi Chowk. Some of them, however, managed to flee when security forces cracked down on the demonstrators.

PTI leader Khawaja Farooq escaped police custody when he was placed in a worker’s car instead of a police vehicle.

The driver, sensing the situation, drove off before police could react. Officers chased the car on foot but were unable to apprehend him.

However, Farooq, who is also the leader of the opposition in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’s legislative assembly, was later arrested, an official said. The official said 16 others were also arrested.

Separately, Section 144 was imposed across Balochistan for 15 days.

Shahid Rind, the Balochistan government spokesperson, said the Home Department had issued an official notification.

“There will be a complete ban on the display and use of weapons and a ban has been imposed on sit-ins, processions and gatherings of more than five people for 15 days,” it said.

In Islamabad, Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif accused the PTI of using government machinery and employees to fill its February 8 public gathering in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a post on X, Asif said that despite being in power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the PTI continued to allege election rigging. He further alleged the province’s public funds would be misused to organise the event.

“If you want to hold a political gathering, come to Punjab, Sindh, or Balochistan — places where you claim injustice has been done to you,” he said.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari too echoed the sentiment and in a press conference in Lahore, further criticised the provincial government’s performance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

She accused the PTI of trying to drag the entire country into its misery and said: “While the PTI itself cries, it wants the entire nation to weep.”