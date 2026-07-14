Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Playing with fire? Pakistani journalist exposes secret army orders to fabricate 'anti-India' narrative

Playing with fire? Pakistani journalist exposes secret army orders to fabricate 'anti-India' narrative

Pakistani journalist Imran Riaz Khan alleges that the army instructed media outlets during a secret meeting to push an anti-India narrative while ignoring concerns in Balochistan and Kashmir.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 03:04 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 03:09 PM IST
Playing with fire? Pakistani journalist exposes secret army orders to fabricate 'anti-India' narrative
Image Credit: IANS. Representative image.

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
S Janaki's granddaughter Apsara Vydyula: Don’t measure my love for my grandmother by the tears you do or do not see!
S Janaki5 min ago
2
FIFA World Cup 20265 min ago
3
Auto news7 min ago
4
Asim Munir Pakistan Army8 min ago
5
phd scholar as cab driver19 min ago