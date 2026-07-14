/Playing with fire? Pakistani journalist exposes secret army orders to fabricate 'anti-India' narrative

A major political controversy has erupted online after prominent Pakistani journalist Imran Riaz Khan leaked details from a highly confidential, off-the-record military meeting. According to Khan, journalists were given specific directions on how to cover India-related issues. He also claimed that the military establishment is focusing on media narratives while paying less attention to growing concerns in Balochistan and Kashmir.
Khan said the meeting involved Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, who serves as the Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR).
According to the journalist, the meeting was not meant for public discussion. He claimed that journalists were given specific instructions and were also asked to follow certain media directions.
“I am going to tell you about the meeting that the Director General of ISPR (DG ISPR) had with journalists a few days ago. From that meeting, I have extracted some information today.”
If Imran Riaz's allegations are true, they raise serious questions. He claims the DG ISPR, during what he described as a secret meeting, asked Pakistani journalists and news channels to intensify negative coverage of India and repeatedly push the narrative that India is on the… pic.twitter.com/w9TnuskQ2P — Arjun (@Drishti_K47) July 13, 2026
According to Imran Riaz Khan, one of the main points discussed during the meeting was India. He alleged that journalists were encouraged to increase their coverage of Indian affairs.
“One of the instructions the DG ISPR reportedly gave to journalists was that they should provide as much coverage as possible against India. In other words, they should cover Indian affairs as extensively as they could.”
He also claimed that media outlets were encouraged to promote a narrative suggesting that India was facing serious internal problems.
“He allegedly told them that television channels should present the narrative that India is on the verge of fragmentation, that it will break into several parts, and that nothing substantial will remain of it. India has reached the brink of destruction.”
These claims have not been independently verified.
Along with his claims about media directives, Imran Riaz Khan also discussed the situation in Balochistan and Kashmir. He argued that these issues deserve more attention from policymakers and decision-makers.
“The situation in Balochistan and Kashmir is becoming increasingly troubling. Pakistan's establishment has no idea what kind of fire they are playing with,”he said
He said the people living in these regions have changed and are more aware of political and social developments than before.
“They (Pakistan official) neither understand history, nor do they understand these people, nor do they realize the level of awareness and consciousness that people have reached at this point.”
According to Imran Riaz Khan, there is a growing gap between official thinking and public sentiment. He argued that many people now view issues differently from the way authorities expect.
“People have moved in a completely different direction. They are thinking differently, while the establishment is still stuck 40 or 50 years in the past.”
The claims made by Imran Riaz Khan have attracted attention online and in political discussions. However, the allegations remain his account of the meeting and have not been independently confirmed.
The allegations come at a time when press freedom in Pakistan remains a subject of debate among journalists, rights groups, and media watchdogs. Critics have long claimed that journalists who challenge official narratives face pressure ranging from broadcast restrictions to financial and legal challenges. Some reporters have also alleged harassment and intimidation.
Imran Riaz Khan has previously said that he was subjected to an enforced disappearance, an allegation that drew widespread attention inside and outside Pakistan. Against that backdrop, his latest claims about an alleged closed-door meeting have generated fresh discussion about the relationship between the military establishment and the media. However, his account of the meeting has not been independently verified.
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